January 23, 2026

Department encourages farmers to file their Annual Implementation Reports (AIRs)

Electronic reporting is now available through Maryland OneStop

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 23, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture reminds farmers that the deadline to submit Annual Implementation Reports (AIRs) outlining nutrient applications made in calendar year 2025 is March 1, 2026. Electronic reporting is available through Maryland OneStop for those who want to save time and reduce errors. Farmers new to this electronic reporting option will need to register for an account. Returning farmers should log in to their existing accounts to use the e-file option.

Approximately 5,500 Maryland farmers are regulated by the department’s Nutrient Management Program. These farmers are required to follow nutrient management plans when fertilizing crops and managing animal manure and submit annual reports summarizing nutrient applications for the previous year. Confined Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs) operating under a permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment submit one combined Reporting Form and a manure analysis to Maryland’s Nutrient Management Program.

Farmers have found that electronic filing is the fastest and most convenient way to submit their AIRs due to its convenience, accuracy, and speed. Users are guided through the application process and receive a delivery confirmation when the report is submitted and status updates as data is verified.

A mail-in option remains available this year for farmers who want to continue to use paper reports. Paper forms will be mailed to all regulated farmers by the end of January and are available for download on the department’s website. For more information, farmers should contact their regional nutrient management office.

