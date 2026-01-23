Three 6 Mafia to Headline Tacos & Tequila Festival Texas Dates

Thousands of fans capture the moment, showcasing the packed crowd and electric atmosphere at the Tacos & Tequila Festival. Festivalgoers enjoying the Tacos & Tequila Festival, blending live music, immersive visuals, and high-energy crowd moments.

Two Texas cities. Two massive throwback festivals. Three 6 Mafia leads an all-star lineup with tacos, tequila, and nonstop 2000s hip-hop energy.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary Tacos & Tequila Festival is bringing its signature blend of throwback hip-hop, bold flavors, and high-energy entertainment back to Texas in 2026, with two major stops announced for Houston and San Antonio.Produced by Social House Entertainment, the festival delivers a full-day nostalgia experience pairing iconic 2000s hip-hop and R&B performances with top taco vendors, craft margaritas, tequila tastings, and interactive attractions that have made Tacos & Tequila Festival a must-attend event across North America.HOUSTONWHEN: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | Gates open at 2:00 PMWHERE: Sam Houston Race Park7575 N Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064The Houston edition will be headlined by Three 6 Mafia and Fat Joe, joined by an all-star lineup including Xzibit, Trina, Ying Yang Twins, Bubba Sparxxx, Mims, Murphy Lee, and festival favorite DJ Ashton Martin.From “Stay Fly” and “Lean Back” to “Shake Ya Tailfeather” and “This Is Why I’m Hot,” the Houston festival promises a soundtrack packed with era-defining hits and nonstop throwback energy.SAN ANTONIOWHEN: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | Gates open at 2:00 PMWHERE: Retama Park1 Retama Parkway, Selma, TX 78154San Antonio’s festival will be headlined by Three 6 Mafia, with performances by Pretty Ricky, Trina, Paul Wall, Jay Sean, Bubba Sparxxx, Murphy Lee, Mims, and festival favorite DJ Wiki.Fans can expect iconic anthems like “Stay Fly,” “Grind With Me,” “Still Tippin’,” and “Down,” bringing the best of 2000s hip-hop and R&B to life in one unforgettable outdoor celebration.LIMITED EARLY BIRD TICKETS ON SALE NOWEarly ticket buyers can secure:• General Admission – $49 (limited)• VIP – $99 (limited)VIP tickets include early entry, elevated viewing areas, private bars, and exclusive drink inclusions. Bottle service tables and group packages are available by inquiry at TacosAndTequilaFestival.com . Prices increase once early bird tiers sell out.FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS (BOTH MARKETS)Beyond the music, Tacos & Tequila Festival features:• The area’s best tacos and street eats• Craft margaritas and tequila tastings• Lucha libre wrestling• Chihuahua beauty pageant• Exotic car showcase• Instagrammable art installations and photo opsABOUT SOCIAL HOUSE ENTERTAINMENTSocial House Entertainment is a Kansas City–based event production company creating large-scale festivals and immersive live experiences across North America. Since 2021, more than 1,000,000 fans have attended Social House events, including Tacos & Tequila Festival, PhaseFest, Haywire, and Country Rising. The company also produces nationally recognized holiday experiences, including Enchant and the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas, transforming non-traditional venues into unforgettable, high-impact events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.