Dallas Dental Assistant School to Open Arlington Campus This Winter, Expanding Dental Career Training

Dallas Dental Assistant School will open a new Arlington campus this winter, offering hands-on dental assistant training.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas Dental Assistant School is proud to announce the opening of its new Arlington campus this winter, expanding access to affordable, hands-on dental assistant education for students throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.The program is designed to provide a fast, practical pathway into the dental profession while preparing students for real-world success.Ashli M., Program Manager, added, “Our program is designed to support students from day one by combining practical training with a supportive learning environment. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to Arlington and help students begin meaningful careers in dentistry.”The new campus will be located at 1808 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, TX, and will offer a 12-week dental assistant program that blends online instruction with in-person lab training and clinical experience inside an active dental practice. Students will gain the technical skills and professional confidence needed to pursue dental assistant certification and entry-level employment.Dallas Dental Assistant School has partnered with Total Wellness Dental Care , a respected local dental practice, to provide students with hands-on training in a real clinical setting. Through this partnership, students gain exposure to modern dental procedures, patient care, and daily dental office operations.“Hands-on education is the foundation of a strong healthcare workforce,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By expanding into Arlington, we’re helping students access affordable education while supporting the growing demand for skilled dental professionals in the DFW area.”Find more information or enroll in the course on the school’s website About Dallas Dental Assistant School – ArlingtonDallas Dental Assistant School provides hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in dental careers. The 12-week program combines online coursework, in-person lab training, and clinical experience to help students graduate confident and workforce-ready.Dallas Dental Assistant School – Arlington is located at 1808 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, TX.About Total Wellness Dental CareTotal Wellness Dental Care provides comprehensive dental services with a focus on patient comfort, preventative care, and modern dental techniques. The practice is committed to improving oral health while supporting the education and training of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through hands-on training and local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success across communities nationwide.

