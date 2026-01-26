First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Joins TriUnity Foundation to Support Individuals Facing Terminal Illness

First Commonwealth Logo TriUnity Foundation

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union has announced a new partnership with the TriUnity Foundation , expanding its commitment to individuals and families facing financial challenges to now include those that accompany terminal illness. Through this collaboration, the credit union will help connect eligible members and individuals in the community with critical grant funding to ease the burden of medical expenses, housing costs, and other essential needs during life’s most difficult moments.The TriUnity Foundation, founded within the credit union movement, provides grants to individuals diagnosed with terminal or life-threatening illnesses. These grants help recipients reduce financial stress so they can focus on their health, their relationships, and the time they have with loved ones. Guided by the core values of Hope, Healing, and Strength, the Foundation strives to ensure that no one faces the compounding strain of financial hardship alone.“Credit unions were built to support people, especially during their hardest moments,” said Donna LoStocco, President & CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. “Joining the TriUnity Foundation allows us to extend that philosophy in a deeply meaningful way. This partnership reflects the heart of who we are—coming together to bring comfort, relief, and hope to individuals and families when they need it most.”As part of the partnership, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will help identify eligible individuals within its community and guide them through the Foundation’s simple, confidential application process. Grants may total up to $2,500 per individual, depending on need and funding availability. At least 90 percent of donated funds remain within the credit union’s community, ensuring a direct, local impact.“Terminal illness brings unimaginable emotional and physical challenges—and the financial strain only adds to that burden,” LoStocco added. “Through TriUnity, we have the privilege of giving families one less worry and offering a sense of peace during a very difficult time.”For more information about the TriUnity Foundation or to apply for grant assistance, visit www.triunityfoundation.org About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union:First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 260+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.

