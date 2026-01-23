Gershman Mortgage Launches Doctor Home Loan Program for Benton and Saline County Medical Professionals

Gershman Mortgage Logo

No down payment required; Loan limits up to $2 million.

This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.” — Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage announced the availability of a new home financing program designed specifically for doctors and advanced medical professionals serving Benton and Saline County The program is designed to help healthcare providers achieve homeownership while navigating the financial realities associated with medical education and training.Medical professionals often face challenges qualifying for conventional mortgage programs due to student loan obligations and limited savings early in their careers. Gershman Mortgage’s doctor loan program addresses these challenges by offering flexible underwriting criteria that recognize long-term income potential and eliminate the need for a down payment or private mortgage insurance.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredEligible borrowers include physicians, dentists, psychiatrists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, and qualifying medical residents, fellows, and interns.Serving Benton and the Greater Saline County Healthcare CommunityThe Benton branch of Gershman Mortgage is committed to supporting local healthcare professionals through individualized service and local market expertise. By working closely with doctors and medical professionals, the Benton team delivers mortgage solutions designed to meet the unique needs of the Saline County medical community.About Gershman MortgageGershman Mortgage operates with a deep commitment to communities, families, and long-lasting relationships. Foundational principles rooted in honesty, integrity, and an entrepreneurial mindset guide every aspect of the organization. The Benton location reflects these values through local service and support while remaining connected to the broader corporate mission. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing LenderServing borrowers in multiple states. Visit Gershman online for more information.

