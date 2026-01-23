TWO MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED TO INAUGURAL LEGAL 500 – CALIFORNIA ELITE LIST

Daniel Taylor Dan Woods

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Daniel Taylor and Dan Woods are named to the inaugural The Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite, a distinction recognizing top regional lawyers who deliver exceptional, market-leading work. Woods and Taylor are listed in the Commercial Disputes category, reflecting the firm’s strength in handling complex, high-stakes litigation and resolving sophisticated business disputes for clients across industries.“This honor underscores the exceptional legal talent within our firm and the high regard Dan and Daniel have earned across the legal community,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their recognition is a testament to the integrity, skill and unwavering commitment to excellence that define our firm.Taylor serves as co-chair of the firm’s Business Litigation Practice Group and is a member of the Intellectual Property Practice Group. A seasoned trial and appellate lawyer, he represents clients in complex commercial litigation in state and federal courts and has secured multiple successful trial verdicts and favorable appellate rulings before the California Court of Appeal and the Ninth Circuit. Taylor is widely recognized for advising businesses on risk mitigation and defending high-stakes matters involving Internet data privacy and evolving privacy laws, including the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). His practice also encompasses disputes involving digital tracking technologies, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and user data, as well as trademark, copyright, and trade secret litigation, cybersecurity and data privacy compliance, unfair competition, and product liability matters. Taylor has been recognized as a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.Widely regarded as one of the nation’s most accomplished litigators, Woods, who is listed in Tier 1, brings more than three decades of trial and appellate experience to complex, high-stakes matters. His courtroom victories span complex commercial disputes, antitrust and class action litigation, and significant First Amendment and constitutional matters, including his successful representation of the Log Cabin Republicans in the landmark challenge to the U.S. military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, which ultimately led to its historic repeal. Frequently sought out for his insight, Woods is a trusted voice for national media outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and CNN. He has earned widespread recognition from the American Bar Association, the State Bar of California, Chambers USA, and the Los Angeles Daily Journal, and is deeply committed to social impact as a co-founder of Uncommon Good and a longtime board member of the Inner City Law Center.The Legal 500 – Los Angeles Elite evaluates lawyers through a rigorous process that includes client feedback, peer interviews, and review of significant matters demonstrating meaningful local impact. The inaugural list highlights attorneys who might otherwise be overlooked in global rankings, shining a spotlight on their influence in regional markets.

