American College of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows, Officers, and Regents

We have had a vibrant and impactful year at the College, and we welcome our newest Fellows into our continuing mission of advancing sound tax policy and effective tax administration.” — Michael J. Desmond, President of the American College of Tax Counsel

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a meeting held on January 17, 2026, in San Diego, California, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel (the “College”) elected the following nine new Fellows into its ranks:Melissa Briggs, Hochman Salkin Toscher Perez, P.C., Beverly Hills, CACarina C. Federico, Crowell & Moring LLP, Washington, DCJonathan Kalinski, Hochman Salkin Toscher Perez, P.C., Beverly Hills, CALeonora “Lee” Meyercord, Holland & Knight LLP, Dallas, TXNancy A. Rossner, The Community Tax Law Project, Richmond, VAJeffery R. Schaffart, Koley Jessen, Omaha, NECarolyn A. Schenck, Caplin & Drysdale, Washington, DCHerman Spence III, Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A., Charlotte, NCKimberly B. Tyson, K Tyson Law, PLLC, Charlotte, NCIn addition, the College selected the following to serve as Officers of the College, effective March 1, 2026:President: Ameek Ashok Ponda, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Boston, MAVice President: Mary A. McNulty, Holland & Knight LLP, Dallas, TXSecretary-Treasurer: Jaye A. Calhoun, Kean Miller, LLP, New Orleans, LAMichael J. Desmond, current President of the College, effective March 1, 2026, will continue as a member of the Board of Regents and the College’s Executive Committee in his capacity as Immediate Past President of the College.The College also selected the following to fill upcoming vacancies as Regents.DC Circuit – Andrew Weiner, Kostelanetz LLP, Washington, DCFourth Circuit – Francesca Ugolini, SouthBank Legal, Washington, DCEight Circuit – Sanford J. Boxerman, Neill Schwerin and Boxerman, P.C., St. Louis, MOAt Large – Matthew J. Landwehr, Thompson Coburn LLP, St. Louis, MOPresident Desmond welcomed the nine new Fellows, noting that “we have had a vibrant and impactful year at the College, and we welcome our newest Fellows into our continuing mission of advancing sound tax policy and effective tax administration.”In addition, Mr. Desmond at the recent meeting of the Fellows of the College thanked the following Regents who on March 1, 2026 will have completed their many years of distinguished service on the Board of Regents: Janette M. Lohman of Thompson Coburn LLP, St. Louis, MO, Robb Longman of Longman & Van Grack, LLC, Bethesda, MD, and Lisa Zarlenga of Steptoe LLP, Washington, DC.To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include having been a member of the bar of one or more states of the United States (or the District of Columbia, possessions, or territories of the United States) for at least 15 years prior to the date of their election to membership as a Fellow in the College, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, either in a private law practice, a corporate legal or tax department, a governmental legal position, a trade association, a law or business school or other graduate-level teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required.About the American College of Tax CounselThe American College of Tax Counsel, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law, business, and graduate school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy. A Board of nineteen Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the thirteen federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of its Executive Committee—President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at https://www.actconline.org /.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.