Gershman Mortgage Introduces Doctor Home Loan Program for Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage announced the availability of a new mortgage program designed to support doctors and advanced medical professionals across Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska. The program offers flexible financing solutions to help healthcare providers achieve homeownership while balancing student loan obligations.Healthcare professionals play a vital role in communities across Nebraska, and Gershman Mortgage’s new program is designed to recognize the unique financial path of medical careers.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredThe program is available to physicians, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, and qualifying medical residents, fellows, and interns.Serving Lincoln’s Medical Community The Lincoln branch of Gershman Mortgage provides personalized service to healthcare professionals throughout southeastern Nebraska. With local expertise and a consultative approach, the team helps medical professionals secure mortgage solutions aligned with their long-term financial plans.About Gershman MortgageGershman Mortgage is committed to supporting communities, families, and long-term relationships. Operations reflect values rooted in integrity, trust, and customer-centered service. The Lincoln branch brings these principles to local service throughout southeastern Nebraska. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

