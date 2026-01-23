Submit Release
Submit a T-Shirt Design to Represent the 2026 MLTI Student Conference – ‘Full STEAM Ahead’

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), an initiative of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning, is excited to announce a T-shirt design competition for the 23rd annual MLTI Student Conference, to be held on May 21, 2026. The conference theme this year is “Full STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Ahead.”

This competition is open to all students in MLTI schools. Students who wish to participate are invited to create a design for the official conference T-shirt, which will be distributed to all participants at the in-person event at the University of Maine at Orono. Last year’s conference T-shirt design came from a student at Brunswick High School. Previous winners have been from Maranacook Community Middle School, Gray-New Gloucester High SchoolWaterville Junior High School, Auburn Middle School, and Southern Aroostook Community School.

The Maine DOE is looking forward to selecting a student design for these T-shirts (which will be available in youth sizes again this year). You can review eligibility and submission guidelines for the T-shirt design competition here. Please submit your entry using the 2026 MLTI Student Conference T-shirt design competition submission form.

Competition Timeline

  • January 2026: competition opens
  • March 2, 2026: T-shirt designs due (no late entries accepted)
  • April 6, 2026: finalists selected and winner notified

If you have questions about this competition or need assistance, please contact MLTI Project Manager Bethany Billinger at bethany.billinger@maine.gov.

For more information about the MLTI Student Conference, please email the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology Team at doe-ltt@maine.gov.

