Community Regional Charter School Spreads Holiday Cheer Through First-Ever ‘Giving Room’

The holiday season is often filled with joy and celebration, but it can also bring added worry for some families, as they work to maintain cherished traditions during the darker, colder days of winter. Recognizing the financial pressures that many families face during this time of year, Community Regional Charter School (CRCS) came up with a new initiative, designed to uplift its community through support, connection, and generosity.

Through thoughtful conversations among CRCS staff about how best to support families, the idea for “The Giving Room” was born. On Friday, December 5, 2025, CRCS staff organized and hosted the school’s first annual Giving Room event, led by Casie Guillow, CRCS Outdoor Learning Facilitator. The event transformed CRCS Overman Academy in downtown Skowhegan into a joyful holiday market where families could “shop” for gifts at no cost.

In the weeks leading up to the event, donated items were collected across CRCS’ three campuses. Families, staff, and community members generously contributed new or gently used clothing, accessories, home décor, holiday decorations, books for children and adults, toiletries, bikes, craft supplies, and toys—ensuring there were gift options for every member of the family.

While children enjoyed festive crafts, games, and cookie decorating upstairs, guardians were invited to fill reusable bags with as many items as they wished. A gift-wrapping station allowed families to wrap presents on site or take supplies home, making the experience both practical and celebratory.

The Giving Room event was held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and was intentionally scheduled to coincide with the SKOW-Whoville Parade, giving families the opportunity to continue the evening by participating in the town’s broader holiday celebration.

In addition to The Giving Room event, CRCS Facilitator Kareen Sparrow organized a companion initiative focused on generosity and connection called “Gift of Giving,” a virtual angel tree. CRCS families were invited to anonymously submit holiday wishes and needs, which were then shared with staff, families, and community members who volunteered to fulfill them.

“I encouraged CRCS to start the Gift of Giving because I want families to know that we provide more than an education; we care,” Sparrow shared. “We offer opportunities, support, and meaningful connections within our community.”

Together, The Giving Room and the Gift of Giving fostered a strong sense of togetherness and highlighted the compassion and generosity that define the CRCS community. As an uncompromisingly learner-focused school, CRCS is proud to create opportunities that support families and reflect the true spirit of the holiday season.

This story was submitted by Community Regional Charter School, a comprehensive, free, public charter school serving learners from pre-K through grade 12 across three campuses in central Maine. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.