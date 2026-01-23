Lauft Expands Real Estate Engine to Northern Colorado; Targets Rising Inventory in Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley

By the time a user matches with a property in Fort Collins or Loveland, they aren’t just a lead—they are a high-intent mover who has already cleared the financial and stylistic hurdles.” — Shane Thompson

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauft, the Denver-based AI-powered discovery engine backed by Jason Calacanis and the LAUNCH team, today announced its official expansion into the Northern Colorado (NoCo) market. The move follows a high-growth period in Denver and aims to provide a more surgical discovery tool for a region currently experiencing a significant recalibration in both residential sales and multi-family rentals.As Northern Colorado enters 2026 with a 10% year-over-year increase in housing inventory and shifting rental dynamics in student-heavy markets like Fort Collins and Greeley, the traditional "search bar" is proving insufficient. Lauft replaces static filters with a proprietary matching engine that aligns users with homes based on verified financial data and aesthetic style."Northern Colorado is a resilient market, but the rules of engagement have changed," said Shane Thompson, Marketing Director of Lauft. "With more options on the market, the challenge isn't finding a home—it's finding the right one without the '22-tab' burnout. We’re bringing Lauft to NoCo to help residents match with their next move in minutes, not months."Solving the "Friction" in a Balanced Market The NoCo launch introduces specialized features tailored for the unique local landscape:For the Student & Professional Rental Market: In university hubs like Fort Collins (CSU) and Greeley (UNC), Lauft’s direct-on-platform showing pipeline allows Property Management Companies (PMCs) to capture "Verified Matches" instantly, bypassing the low-intent leads common on legacy portals.For Residential Brokers: Northern Colorado agents can now access "Vetted Buyer Profiles," viewing a buyer’s verified credit, income, and aesthetic preferences before the first showing. This transparency is critical in a 2026 market where "time on market" has extended and precision pricing is paramount."Speed and transparency are the new currencies in real estate," Shane added. "By the time a user matches with a property in Fort Collins or Loveland, they aren’t just a lead—they are a high-intent mover who has already cleared the financial and stylistic hurdles. We are eliminating the blind lead phase for NoCo professionals."Lauft is currently available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. About Lauft : Lauft is a Colorado-based PropTech startup redefining home discovery. Backed by the LAUNCH accelerator, Lauft utilizes an AI-driven matching engine to eliminate choice paralysis and connect high-intent users with homes they actually love.

