NEQSOL Holding Explores Investment Opportunities in the Kingdom of Bahrain

The delegation met with government and business leaders to assess Bahrain’s investment climate, with a focus on industrial development and titanium projects.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain to explore potential investment opportunities and assess the country’s industrial and mining landscape through meetings with senior government officials and leading business representatives.

The delegation included Kirill Rubinski, Senior Advisor to Shareholder and Member of the Advisory Board; Israil Asaliyev, Head of Industry & Mining; and Teymur Taghiyev, Chief of Staff.

During the visit, the NEQSOL Holding team met with representatives of Bahrain’s public sector, including H.E. Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board; Hamad A. Alammari, Executive Director of International Offices at the Bahrain Economic Development Board; and Khalid Salman Al Qasimi, Director of the Industrial Development Directorate at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

In addition, meetings were held with private sector figures such as Sami M. Jalal, Owner and Director of Mohammad Jalal & Sons W.L.L.; Igor Raykhelson, Founder and Chairman of Bahrain Titanium; and Vasyl Gureyev, Business Partner of Bahrain Titanium.

Discussions centered on Bahrain’s investment landscape, its stable and business-friendly environment, and government initiatives supporting value-added industrial production. Particular attention was given to opportunities within the titanium industry, as well as the broader mining sector.

“Bahrain’s clear industrial vision, strategic location, and consistent policy framework create a strong foundation for long-term industrial investment,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. “We consider the Kingdom an attractive market and a promising foundation for the development of advanced industrial capabilities at a regional level.”

Commenting on the outcomes of the visit, Kirill Rubinski highlighted the value of the discussions in understanding Bahrain’s industrial priorities.

“The meetings allowed us to better understand Bahrain’s industrial priorities and the specific support mechanisms available for new projects,” said Mr. Rubinski. “In particular, we see meaningful potential for titanium-related initiatives and for expanding our presence in the mining sector more broadly.”

NEQSOL Holding views the visit as an important step toward strengthening engagement with Bahraini stakeholders and further assessing opportunities for sustainable industrial growth.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The group employs more than 17,000 people and operates in 11 countries, with headquarters in the Netherlands. Its portfolio includes Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, Vodafone Ukraine, Bakcell, Azerconnect Group, Norm, UMCC Titanium, and other companies.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.