Impelsys and the British Council Win Platinum at the LearnX Awards 2025 for the SoCreative eLearning Programme

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impelsys , in collaboration with the British Council, has been awarded Platinum at the LearnX Awards 2025 under the category Best Learning Model – Online Learning for the SoCreative eLearning programme. This recognition highlights a transformative digital learning initiative that has redefined how young creative entrepreneurs across Africa access, engage with, and apply creative skills. It validates the program’s innovation and modern learning design approach while underscoring measurable improvements in learner engagement and motivation.“The SoCreative eLearning Programme demonstrates the British Council’s commitment to supporting young African creatives to turn talent into viable, sustainable enterprises. By providing free, accessible e-learning, we equip emerging entrepreneurs with the practical skills and knowledge they need to succeed. This award reflects the strength of our partnership in promoting innovative learning initiatives,” said Paul Akrofie, Regional Lead, SoCreative eLearning Programme, British Council.The SoCreative eLearning Programme, originally delivered through dynamic, facilitator-led workshops, faced significant disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid shift online resulted in hours of static content without facilitator notes or interactivity, contributing to low completion rates despite nearly 15,000 registrations.“This transformation was about more than digitizing content; it was about restoring guidance, clarity, and inspiration in a format aligned to how young people learn today. The award is a testament to the power of thoughtful design and the strength of our collaboration with the British Council,” said Chaitali Pal Chowdhury, Senior Director - Instructional Design, Impelsys.Impelsys partnered with the British Council to reimagine this experience through a learner-first, culturally relevant, and mobile-friendly design. The redesigned program focused on clarity, interactivity, and practical application. It turned 25+ hours of dense content into 8 hours of structured, interactive microlearning modules with scenario-based exercises, facilitator-style narration, and visuals rooted in the African creative landscape. Legacy expert videos were preserved as optional add-ons with concise summaries, reducing cognitive load while safeguarding valuable content. Mobile optimization ensured access even in low-bandwidth environments, making the experience both scalable and sustainable.About British CouncilThe British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It works with partners worldwide to create learning opportunities, promote the exchange of knowledge, and develop skills for sustainable development. Through initiatives like the SoCreative eLearning Programme, it empowers young African creatives and entrepreneurs, providing accessible learning opportunities that build practical skills for sustainable development.About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global technology leader specializing in helping organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven enterprises by facilitating AI adoption. Headquartered in New York, with innovation centers in Porto, Portugal, and Bogota, Colombia, and engineering hubs in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys supports a growing global clientele.

