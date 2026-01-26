Edgecom Energy Partners with Efficiency Nova Scotia to Deliver Smart Synergy Program for Industrial Customers

Edgecom Energy Logo

Edgecom Energy partners with Efficiency Nova Scotia to deliver the Smart Synergy Program, offering industrial customers incentives for shifting peak energy use.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edgecom Energy is proud to announce a new partnership with Efficiency Nova Scotia to help deliver the Smart Synergy Program, an initiative designed to reward industrial customers in Nova Scotia for shifting their electricity use during peak demand events.Through the program, eligible participants can receive financial incentives by reducing or shifting their energy consumption during times of peak demand. Edgecom Energy will work directly with Efficiency Nova Scotia’s customers to simplify enrollment, assess each facility’s demand response potential, and provide day-ahead notifications of when adjustments are needed.Demand response programs are especially important for industrial customers, whose large-scale operations can significantly impact overall electricity demand. Adjusting consumption during peak periods helps these customers ensure there is always enough electricity to keep the grid running reliably. This reduces the need for costly, carbon-intensive peaking power plants, improves grid stability, and supports the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy system.“By participating in Smart Synergy, businesses can play an active role in strengthening Nova Scotia’s electricity system,” said Stephen MacDonald, President & CEO, EfficiencyOne, the not-for-profit administrator of Efficiency Nova Scotia. “This partnership with Edgecom Energy is helping customers adjust their operations when it matters most, delivering financial benefits and ensuring a cleaner, more reliable grid for everyone.”Tanner Behrend, VP, Strategic Growth at Edgecom Energy, emphasized the company’s excitement to partner on this program:“We’re thrilled to be working with Efficiency Nova Scotia to deliver the Smart Synergy Program. Demand response programs like this are essential for creating a more resilient, cost-effective, and sustainable energy system. Our technology and expertise make it seamless for both new and returning customers to participate and maximize their benefits.”The Smart Synergy Program supports Nova Scotia’s broader energy goals by improving grid stability, reducing reliance on expensive peak generation, and contributing to the province’s environmental targets.About Edgecom EnergyEdgecom Energy provides commercial and industrial consumers with an all-in-one energy management solution to outsmart rising energy costs. Our platform uses AI and combines real-time facility and grid analytics to deliver advanced insights and enable better decision-making, reducing costs and emissions while maximizing grid incentives.About EfficiencyOneEfficiencyOne, operating in Nova Scotia as Efficiency Nova Scotia, has a proven track record of success in designing and delivering resource efficiency programs and services for homes, businesses, and large industrial customers. To date, EfficiencyOne is saving Nova Scotians $5.6 billion in energy savings including $628 million for low-income homeowners and renters and avoiding the release of 12.7 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more at efficiencyone.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.