Gershman Mortgage Launches Doctor Mortgage Program for West Des Moines and Polk County

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage announced a new home financing program tailored specifically for doctors and advanced medical professionals throughout West Des Moines and Polk County. The program is designed to help healthcare providers navigate the homebuying process with flexible financing that reflects their earning potential.Medical professionals often face challenges qualifying for traditional mortgages early in their careers. Gershman Mortgage’s doctor loan program addresses these challenges by eliminating down payment requirements and private mortgage insurance.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredEligible borrowers include physicians, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, and qualifying medical residents, fellows, and interns.Supporting Polk County’s Healthcare Workforce Gershman Mortgage’s West Des Moines branch works closely with healthcare professionals throughout the region, providing mortgage solutions that align with both local housing conditions and long-term financial goals.About Gershman MortgageGershman Mortgage is dedicated to supporting families, communities, and enduring customer relationships. Organizational operations reflect principles of integrity, trust, and service-centered values. The West Des Moines branch carries these values throughout Polk County and surrounding areas. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond. Contact Gershman online for more information.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

