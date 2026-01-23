Creations Foods and REAL Cookies Unite to Create Vertically Integrated Leader in Better-for-You Snacking

Creations Family of Brands

A strategic merger combining award-winning brands and scalable manufacturing to accelerate innovation and growth in better-for-you snacking

FERNDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creations Foods USA Inc. (“Creations Foods”) and Get Real Foods LLC dba REAL Cookies (“REAL Cookies”) today announced the successful completion of a strategic merger, creating a new, vertically integrated consumer packaged goods (CPG) platform dedicated to healthier, better-for-you snacking across North America.This combination pairs Creations Foods’ scalable manufacturing, operating platform, and growing portfolio of snack brands with REAL Cookies’ award-winning cookie brands, including REAL and REAL Cookie Poppers, built around a simple promise of indulgent taste with no unnecessary ingredients—100% delicious, 0% junk!REAL Cookies has earned multiple Good Housekeeping Awards, reflecting strong consumer appeal and recognition for taste and quality. Together, the companies are well positioned to capture significant growth opportunities in the U.S. better-for-you snacking market through integrated sourcing, production, innovation, and go-to-market capabilities.As part of the transaction, Gregg Felton will join the Board of Directors of the combined entity, bringing deep financial expertise and a proven track record of leading and scaling high-growth businesses. Lauren Berger will assume the role of Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, leading long-term growth initiatives, innovation pipelines, and brand development. Berger brings a successful career in new product marketing and innovation with some of the world’s most recognized brands including Godiva Chocolatier (Campbell Soup Company), Clairol (Brisol Myers Squibb) and Revlon. Marla Felton, co-founder of REAL Cookies with Berger, will continue as an advisor, providing strategic guidance on brand, innovation, and long-term growth.“This merger represents a highly strategic step forward for Creations Foods,” said Aki Georgacacos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creations Foods. “We’re excited to be combining our vertically integrated platform with REAL Cookies’ a complementary brand and seasoned leadership and we see meaningful synergies and a strong runway for continued growth.”Gregg Felton added, “This is more than a merger—it’s a movement. By uniting our capabilities and passion for innovation, we’re creating a platform that will inspire healthier choices without compromise.”“Consumers are demanding snacks that align with their lifestyles,” said Lauren Berger. “This partnership positions us to deliver on that promise with creativity, scale, and authenticity.”Brand PortfolioHighKeySnacks – Leading high-protein, low-carb snacks including cookies, crackers, and sweet treats made with reduced sugar.Moon Cheese– Pioneering crunchy, baked cheese snacks made from 100% real cheese.Aw Yeah!Snacks – Deliciously different cookies with bold, intense flavor profiles.REAL& REAL Cookie Poppers– Indulgent cookies made with real, simple, transparent ingredients.The combined entity will be rebranded at a later date to reflect the shared philosophy and long-term vision of the organization.

