Dr. Dayan Goodenowe announced marketing clearance and commercial launch of the company's flagship plasmalogen in Japan.

ProdromeNeuro™ and ProdromeGlia™ will now be available in Japan.

We've built long-standing and trusted relationships with Japanese researchers over many years, and we're pleased to announce the commercial availability of ProdromeNeuro™ and ProdromeGlia™ in Japan” — Dr. Dayan Goodenowe

Plasmalogens are essential lipids made by the body to build and maintain biological membranes and neutralize oxidative stress. They are found in high concentrations in the brain, heart, lung, kidney, and eye. Decreased plasmalogen levels are observed in aging and numerous diseases. ProdromeNeuro™ and ProdromeGlia™ are dietary supplements that help restore and maintain healthy plasmalogen levels.

The Japan launch will be led by Dr. Yasuyo Yamazaki, president of Prodrome Japan Inc., which oversees distribution and scientific collaboration for Prodrome Sciences products in the Japanese market.

“Japan is a global leader in advanced plasmalogen research,” said Goodenowe. “We have built long-standing and trusted relationships with Japanese researchers over many years, and we are pleased to announce the full commercial availability of ProdromeNeuro™ and ProdromeGlia™ in Japan.”

Yamazaki said the launch represents a milestone in decades of collaborative research. “I have worked closely with Dr. Goodenowe in Japan for more than 20 years. Many of our foundational plasmalogen studies were conducted here. It is with deep pride that we are now able to make these plasmalogen supplements available in Japan for general consumer use.”

About Dr. Yasuyo Yamazaki

Yamazaki holds a Ph.D. in pharmaceutical sciences from Chiba University in Japan. She is a research scientist and business executive who has been a member of Dr. Goodenowe’s Japan-focused research and business development team since 2003.

About ProdromeNeuro™ and ProdromeGlia™

ProdromeGlia™ is a dietary supplement containing omega-9 plasmalogen precursors formulated to support brain, myelin, and white matter health. The product is designed to support normal myelin structure, white matter integrity, and balanced inflammatory responses.

ProdromeNeuro™ is a dietary supplement containing omega-3 plasmalogen precursors formulated to support synaptic communication, cognitive clarity, and overall brain health.

ProdromeNeuro™ and ProdromeGlia™ are manufactured in the United States by Dr. Goodenowe Chemistry and Manufacturing LLC in facilities operating under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

For more information about plasmalogen supplements, visit www.prodrome.com

About Prodrome Japan Inc.

Prodrome Japan Inc. was established in Osaka in May 2024 and is led by Dr. Yasuyo Yamazaki. The company supports the distribution of Prodrome Sciences dietary supplements and Dr. Goodenowe research technologies to medical institutions and consumers in Japan. ProdromeNeuro™ and ProdromeGlia™ are available through the company’s official online store and Amazon Japan. The company also facilitates ongoing scientific collaboration with Japanese medical and research organizations. For more information about Prodrome’s operations in Japan, visit https://drgoodenowe.jp/ja/

About Dr. Dayan Goodenowe

Dr. Dayan Goodenowe is a biomedical researcher and founder of Prodrome Sciences, with more than three decades of experience in lipid biochemistry and plasmalogen research. His work has contributed to the development of plasmalogen-based nutritional formulations and international scientific collaborations. For more information about Dr. Goodenowe and his research, visit www.drgoodenowe.com

＊These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

