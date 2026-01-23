The Firm Report Podcast Explores How Law Firms Can Analyze and Capture GPT-Driven Website Traffic

Exults Anniversary Badge 20 Years

Learn how law firms can track and optimize GPT-driven website traffic using Analytics and Search Console on The Firm Report Podcast.

AI is already shaping how potential clients find answers online. If firms don’t understand how that traffic works, they’re missing valuable opportunities to connect with qualified leads.” — Zach Hoffman

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini increasingly influence how people search for legal information, many law firms are seeing new types of traffic reach their websites. A recent episode, ‘Cracking the Code: How to Analyze GPT Traffic for Your Law Firm Website’ of The Firm Report Podcast focuses on how firms can identify, analyze, and make better use of this emerging traffic.

In the premiere episode, host Zach Hoffman, a leading law firm marketing expert walks through practical ways law firms can track GPT-driven traffic using tools they already have, including Google Analytics and Google Search Console. The discussion breaks down how to spot where visitors are coming from, what questions they’re asking, and how firms can adjust their content to align with AI-driven search behavior.

The episode covers several key areas, including how to review traffic sources and landing pages in Google Analytics, apply regex filters in Search Console to uncover real client questions, and identify content gaps that AI tools tend to prioritize. Zach Hoffman also explains how law firm websites can be structured to perform better in AI-generated responses, not just traditional search results.

For personal injury and workers’ compensation firms, understanding GPT-driven traffic is especially important. Clients often turn to AI tools when they’re unsure what steps to take after an injury, making it critical for firms to show up with clear, helpful answers at the right moment.

The episode is available now on Spotify and other major podcast platforms. To learn more about digital marketing strategies for law firms, visit Exults Law Firm Marketing.

