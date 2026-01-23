Children’s Book Promoting Inclusivity and Global Awareness Earns Prestigious Award

Kam and Santa's Global Adventure

Kam and Santa’s Global Adventure by Sheila A. Morrow earns Honorable Mention in the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards.

ST. LOUIS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expound Publicity is pleased to announce Kam and Santa’s Global Adventure: A Magical Christmas Across the World by Sheila A. Morrow has received Honorable Mention in the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards in the Picture Books (Ages 6 & Older) category.

Kam and Santa’s Global Adventure invites young readers on a heartwarming journey around the world, exploring how families celebrate Christmas across different cultures—from India’s Festival of Lights to China’s apples of peace. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, the book highlights universal values such as kindness and compassion, reminding children that while traditions may differ, love and joy connect us all.

Designed as both an engaging story and an educational resource, the book encourages curiosity, empathy, and cultural awareness. Educators and librarians will find it an excellent addition to classrooms, libraries, and home bookshelves, sparking meaningful conversations about inclusivity and global traditions.

“It's more than a holiday story; it’s a celebration of diversity that encourages connection and inclusion,” says Morrow. “My hope is that this resource helps students not only learn about the world, but also feel they truly belong in it.”

Established in 2009, the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards recognize excellence in children’s literature worldwide, helping parents, educators, and caregivers identify books of exceptional quality.

Kam and Santa’s Global Adventure (ISBN: 978-1969338809) is available on Amazon.

To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding Kam and Santa’s Global Adventure, please contact info@expoundpublicity.com.

About Sheila A. Morrow:

Award-winning, international bestselling author Sheila A. Morrow is a U.S. Army veteran, SIU business major, and former children’s talent agent turned two-time bestselling children’s author. After a decade guiding young actors in Hollywood, she returned to Illinois to write empowering, imaginative stories where every child feels seen. When she’s not writing, Sheila enjoys playtime with her beloved French bulldog, Zelle. Learn more on her website.

About Expound Publicity:

Founded by award-winning, bestselling author and seasoned marketer Alysson Bourque, Expound Publicity is a full-service book PR and marketing agency specializing in custom publicity campaigns for authors and thought leaders. Learn more at www.expoundpublicity.com.

