Gershman Mortgage Offers New Home Financing Program for Doctors in St. Charles County

ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage announced the launch of a new mortgage program designed specifically for doctors and advanced medical professionals across St. Charles County. The program provides flexible financing options to help healthcare providers achieve homeownership sooner, even while managing student loan obligations.As St. Charles County continues to grow as a regional healthcare hub, Gershman Mortgage’s program supports doctors and medical professionals seeking housing solutions that align with their long-term financial outlook.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredThe program is available to physicians, dentists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, and qualifying medical residents, fellows, and interns.Dedicated Support for St. Charles County’s Medical CommunityThe St. Peters branch of Gershman Mortgage serves healthcare professionals throughout St. Charles County with personalized guidance and local market expertise. The team focuses on providing tailored mortgage solutions designed to support long-term financial success.Gershman Mortgage emphasizes lasting relationships, community connection, and service centered on integrity and trust. The St. Peters branch reflects these values throughout St. Charles County. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond. Visit Gershman online for more information.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

