Terra Innovations’ Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational Raises $171,000 for Yellow Ribbon Fund

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Innovations’ Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational Raises $171,000 for Yellow Ribbon FundYellow Ribbon Fund is proud to announce that the Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational, hosted by Terra Innovations, raised an extraordinary $171,000 in support of military families navigating recovery and transition.The invitational brought together real estate professionals, community leaders, and supporters from across Northeast Florida for a day of camaraderie and purpose. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Yellow Ribbon Fund’s programs, which provide housing, transportation, and wellness support to wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans, caregivers, and their families nationwide.“Partnerships like this are truly transformative for the families we serve,” said Gina Howard, Executive Director of Yellow Ribbon Fund. “Terra Innovations and the Northeast Florida real estate community demonstrated an incredible commitment to honoring service and sacrifice. Because of their generosity, more families will have access to the stability, care, and resources they need during some of the most challenging moments of their lives.”The Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational reflects Terra Innovations’ ongoing dedication to community impact and corporate responsibility, aligning local engagement with meaningful national service.“At Terra Innovations, we believe in using our platform to make a tangible difference,” said Adam LaBare, Marketing Director of Terra Innovations. “Hosting the Northeast Florida Realtor Invitational in support of Yellow Ribbon Fund was an honor, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and contributed. Together, we were able to support military families who have given so much in service to our country.”Yellow Ribbon Fund extends its sincere gratitude to Terra Innovations, event participants, sponsors, and volunteers whose collective efforts made the event a success. The funds raised will help ensure that no military family faces recovery or transition alone.For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund and its mission, visit yellowribbonfund.org.About Yellow Ribbon FundSince 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization, has been committed to supporting post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, along with their caregivers and families, from all branches of the U.S. Military. YRF provides essential programs that address the unique challenges these heroes and their families face following unexpected medical crises. Through our Crossroads Program, we offer no-cost accommodations and transportation while loved ones receive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Crossroads Program: provides housing and transportation to families of wounded, ill, and injured post 9 /11 service members receiving extended medical care and/or rehabilitation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland or other local military or Veterans Administration hospitals across the United States. YRF provides free rental cars, hotel stays, and fully furnished apartments to keep families together during extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation.Our Keystone Program, with 11 chapters nationwide, supports families returning home with life skills training, peer support, mental health access, and more.Yellow Ribbon Fund has proudly served over 50,000 service members and continues to assist more than 2,700 individuals annually. With a 87% program ratio, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to our mission of Keeping Military Families Together. Your support helps ensure that our nation’s disabled veterans, their caregivers, and families receive the ongoing care they need on their journey of recovery.For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund and how to support its mission,visit www.yellowribbonfund.org About Terra InnovationsTerra Innovations is a vertically integrated real estate development and lifestyle brand specializing in high-quality residential, commercial, and experiential projects in select markets across the United States. From land acquisition and development to construction, brokerage, and hospitality-driven ventures, Terra approaches every project with an emphasis on thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and long-term value. Rooted in community and guided by a hands-on, detail-driven philosophy, Terra Innovations creates environments that balance luxurious design with purposeful living.###

