Gershman Mortgage Introduces Doctor Loan Program to Support Clarksville’s Growing Medical Community

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage announced the availability of a new home financing program designed specifically for doctors and advanced medical professionals serving Clarksville and Montgomery County. The program is aimed at helping healthcare providers secure homeownership while managing the financial realities of medical training and early career advancement.Clarksville’s expanding healthcare sector plays a critical role in the community, yet many medical professionals face challenges qualifying for traditional mortgages due to student loan obligations. Gershman Mortgage’s new program addresses these challenges by offering flexible lending options that reflect long-term earning potential rather than short-term debt alone.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredEligible borrowers include medical doctors, dentists, psychiatrists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, as well as medical residents, fellows, and interns.Serving Healthcare Professionals in Montgomery CountyGershman Mortgage’s Clarksville branch is committed to supporting local medical professionals through personalized service and community-focused lending. The team works closely with healthcare providers to ensure a smooth, informed homebuying experience tailored to local market conditions.Gershman Mortgage is dedicated to supporting communities, families, and long-term relationships. Operations reflect foundational principles of integrity, trust, and customer-centered care. The Clarksville branch carries these values into local service throughout Montgomery County and surrounding areas.With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond. Visit Gershman online for more information.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

