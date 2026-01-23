WithIt Announces the 2026 WOW Awards Recipients with News about their Sold Out Event

WithIt announces the 2026 WOW Awards Recipients in advance of Sunday, Jan 25th awards gala. In addition to this year’s Visionary Award, WithIt will present awards in five categories including Leadership, Mentoring, Education, Future Leaders and Sales Excellence. The WOW Awards would not be possible without the generous support of our gala sponsors. The 2026 WOW Awards sponsors include Andmore, Tempur Sealy, Jola Interactive, Elite Comfort Solutions - A Leggett & Platt Company, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Serta Simmons WithIt is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1997 on the core belief that women should play a major role in the growth and development of the retail and home furnishings industries. Come mix and mingle on Monday, Jan 26 from 4-6 pm during WithIt's Networking Happy Hour, and learn how WithIt can benefit your career in 2026.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WithIt, the women’s leadership development network for the home and furnishings industry, is excited to announce the 2026 WOW Awards Recipients in advance of Sunday’s gala. Amy Van Dorp, WithIt’s Executive Director , shares, “We are thrilled to announce this year’s recipients and to share that our 'Age of Aquarius' - WOW Awards sold a record number of tickets with 230 tickets purchased, and is now completely sold out!” WithIt received over 65 nominee submissions, the highest number in the WOW Awards’ 29-year history. Excitement over this year’s innovative theme, coupled with the announcement of the finalists on January 6, has led to a sold-out event with only 4 days left til the awards gala on Sunday, January 25, during Las Vegas Market.The mission of the annual WOW Awards is to spotlight women in the home and furnishings industry and to honor and celebrate their outstanding work throughout their careers. WOW Awards recipients are nominated by their peers, and the ceremony recognizes female business leaders and emerging professionals who have demonstrated significant impact through their work, experience, and industry contributions. WOW Awards nominees are exemplary stewards who shepherd their companies, help them grow their businesses, and support the design, retail, and trade industries.In addition to this year’s Visionary Award, WithIt will present awards in five categories including Leadership, Mentoring, Education, Future Leaders and Sales Excellence. Last week, a panel of judges composed of industry leaders scored the WOW Award nominee finalists application packages and their letters of recommendation.Receiving this year’s prestigious WOW Awards are the following women in their respective categories:VISIONARY AWARD: Laurie Tokarz, CEO & President, of Restonic Mattress Co.LEADERSHIP AWARD: Lisa Adair, Senior Vice President Global Design & Merchandising, Ashley Furniture IndustriesMENTORING AWARD: Valerie Underwood, Vice President Group Sales-Midwest, Loloi RugsEDUCATION AWARD: Lark Shirley-Stevens, Executive Director of Marketing & Membership, Furniture FirstSALES EXCELLENCE AWARD: Heather Bolick, Senior Vice President, Sales, ManwahFUTURE LEADER AWARD: Stuart Stump Mullens, Partner at Stump & CompanyAs part of the gala, WithIt will also honor the following finalists as award recipients in their respective categories:The Leadership Award recognizes the contributions of a woman who has demonstrated successful leadership in her company, WithIt and the home furnishings industry. 2026 Leadership Award nominees are Sheila Long O'Mara, Executive Editor, Furniture Today; and Kate Caddy, Director of Sustainability, International Sleep Products Association (ISPA).The Mentoring Award honors a company or individual for their efforts to foster advocacy, development and promotion of women in their company and the industry. 2026 Mentoring Award nominees are Jessica Green and Madeline Stewart, Press & Marketing, Mustard Seed Market & Home.The Education Award recognizes an individual who has put forth significant effort to educate associates, retailers and consumers about home and furnishings. 2026 Education Award nominees are Jane Dagmi, Ericka Saurit, Jessica Duce, Co-Founders of the Vacation Rental Design Summit (VRDS).The Sales Excellence Award recognizes a woman who is extraordinary in sales, demonstrates excellence in education and relationships with her customers, and shows exceptional commitment to the company she represents. 2026 Sales Excellence Award nominees are Alex Kennerly, National Sales Director, Luxe Interiors + Design; and Lynne Carroll, Midwest Sales, Valdese Weavers.The Future Leader Award honors a young woman in the industry who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and the potential to become an industry leader. 2026 nominees for Future Leaders are Maddie Landers, Marketing Director, Interior Design Society, and Maggie Henning, Director of eCommerce & Marketing, Liberty Furniture.This year’s “Age of Aquarius” - WOW Awards will deliver an unforgettable celestial experience that reflects the passion and innovation of the WOW Awards Gala. Key elements of the Age of Aquarius theme are teamwork, collaboration, optimism, and yearning for interconnectedness. Like WithIt, this age embodies a balance between intellectualism, individualism, and positive development, and also encourages people to find their unique paths while also working together to foster a deep connection to their community. All of these are things that WithIt nurtures in its members and throughout our industry.The WOW Awards Gala will be held during the Las Vegas Market, on Sunday, January 25, at ANDMORE’s World Market Center, Worldview-B16. The event begins with networking and cocktails from 6-6:50pm, followed by a 7pm gala dinner, with the awards ceremony from 8-9pm.The WOW Awards would not be possible without the generous support of our gala sponsors. The 2026 WOW Awards sponsors include Andmore, Tempur Sealy, Jola Interactive, Elite Comfort Solutions - A Leggett & Platt Company, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Serta Simmons Bedding and American First Finance. For their dedication to bringing this gala event to life, thank you to the WOW Squad Committee, consisting of volunteers throughout the home and furnishings community and through a creative partnership with global trend forecasting agency, Future Snoops.WithIt's Las Vegas Market celebration will continue during a Networking Happy Hour on Monday, January 26, 2026 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm PT at Elite Comfort Solutions-a Leggett & Platt Company showroom, World Market Center, Building B-1326. WithIt invites its members, industry professionals, the media, and guests to raise a glass to celebrate the New Year. Come mix and mingle and learn how WithIt can benefit your career in 2026.About WithIt:WithIt is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1997 on the core belief that women should play a major role in the growth and development of the retail and home furnishings industries. Expanding on the values and their initial mission, WithIt has grown to include international membership, whose supporters encompasses innovators, influencers, thought leaders and senior executives for leading retailers, home and furnishings brands. WithIt works to uplift, and help women to see the value in forging relationships, networking, encouraging and developing education, mentoring, and leadership opportunities. To create and build space for women leaders and to empower young females entering our industry, WithIt is supported by national sponsors who are active partners in growing the organization, including Andmore, Tempur Sealy, Myriad Software, FurnitureDealer.net, J.B. Hunt Final Mile, Synchrony Bank and more.

