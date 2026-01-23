Gershman Mortgage Launches Specialized Home Loan Program for Doctors and Medical Professionals in St. Louis Area

Gershman Mortgage Logo

No down payment required; Loan limits up to $2 million.

“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential.” ” — Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage.

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage, a leading independent mortgage lender headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, announced the launch of a new home financing program designed specifically for doctors and advanced medical professionals across the St. Louis region. The program is intended to help healthcare providers overcome common financial barriers to homeownership as they establish or advance their medical careers.With many doctors and medical professionals entering the workforce carrying substantial student loan debt, traditional mortgage options can delay or limit homeownership. Gershman Mortgage’s new program takes a forward-looking approach, recognizing long-term earning potential and offering flexible financing solutions that help qualified borrowers purchase a home sooner.“Medical professionals often graduate with significant student loan debt but have strong long-term earning potential,” stated Adam Mason, President of the Single Family Division at Gershman Mortgage. “This program is designed to remove common barriers to homeownership by offering flexible financing solutions that recognize their career trajectory and allow them to buy a home sooner.”Program highlights include:Zero down paymentNo private mortgage insurance (PMI)Available to U.S. citizensMinimum 680 FICOscorePrimary residence occupancy requiredThe program is available to a wide range of medical professionals, including medical doctors, dentists or dental surgeons, psychiatrists, pharmacists, veterinarians, podiatrists, certified registered nurse anesthetists, as well as medical residents, fellows, and interns.Supporting Medical Professionals Across the St. Louis Region From its Chesterfield headquarters , Gershman Mortgage has long served communities throughout the St. Louis metro area and beyond. The local team works closely with healthcare professionals to provide personalized guidance, timely closings, and mortgage solutions tailored to the unique financial needs of the medical community.About Gershman MortgageCommunities, families, and homes are at the heart of what Gershman Mortgage does. Built on the values of honesty, integrity, and personalized service, Gershman has helped generations of homeowners secure financing with confidence. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond. Visit the website for more information.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

