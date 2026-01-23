Emergency Plumbing Calls Surge in Georgia: Davis and Sons Plumbing Expands 24/7 Burst Pipe & Leak Response Teams

Emergency plumbing calls are rising across Georgia as Davis and Sons Plumbing expands 24/7 response teams for burst pipes and critical water leaks statewide.

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davis and Sons Plumbing announced today that it has expanded its 24/7 emergency response teams across Georgia in response to a significant surge in emergency plumbing calls, particularly related to burst pipes and major water leaks. The expansion is aimed at reducing response times and minimizing property damage for residential and commercial customers facing urgent plumbing emergencies.

The increase in emergency calls has been driven by aging plumbing systems, fluctuating temperatures, and higher water usage across the region. To meet growing demand, Davis and Sons Plumbing has added additional licensed technicians, vehicles, and on-call crews to ensure around-the-clock availability throughout its service areas in Georgia.

“Emergency plumbing issues don’t wait for business hours, and neither do we,” said a company spokesperson for Davis and Sons Plumbing. “By expanding our 24/7 burst pipe and leak response teams, we’re making sure Georgia homeowners and businesses get fast, professional help when it matters most, before a small issue turns into costly water damage.”

The expanded emergency services focus on rapid diagnosis and repair of burst pipes, slab leaks, severe water leaks, and other high-risk plumbing failures. The company’s teams are equipped to respond day or night, including weekends and holidays, with the goal of restoring service quickly and protecting customers’ properties.

Davis and Sons Plumbing stated that the expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to reliable emergency service and customer-focused solutions as plumbing infrastructure continues to age across many Georgia communities.

About Davis & Sons Plumbing

Davis & Sons Plumbing is a family-owned plumbing company founded in 1995, based in Powder Springs, Georgia, and serving communities across Metro Atlanta. The team provides residential plumbing services, including water heater installation and repair, drain cleaning, leak detection, sewer inspections, plumbing installation/repair, and 24/7 emergency plumbing support, with fast virtual quotes available.

