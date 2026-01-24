Tourizzy to Launch Across EU, Turning Cities Into Watchable Travel Experiences

Tourizzy app showcasing location-based video tours for city exploration

GUSTAVA, ZAGREB, CROATIA, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new travel technology platform is preparing to redefine how people experience cities, beginning with its upcoming launch across the European Union. Tourizzy, a mobile application built around location-based video tours , is introducing a new way for travelers to explore destinations through immersive, on-site video storytelling.Set to launch in February, Tourizzy allows users to unlock short, engaging videos at specific real-world locations using an interactive map. As travelers move through cities, neighborhoods, and landmarks, curated video content becomes available exactly where the story happens — transforming cities into experiences that are not only walkable, but watchable.The app will be available as a free download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users will be able to browse destinations and access selected content at no cost, while premium video tours can be purchased directly within the platform.Created by guides. Loved by travelers.Tourizzy is designed for modern, independent travelers seeking flexible, self-paced exploration. Each tour consists of multiple short-form videos connected to real-world stops, providing cultural context, local insights, historical background, and practical tips — all delivered at the moment they are most relevant.Rather than following a rigid group itinerary, users can explore cities at their own pace while still benefiting from structured storytelling and expert knowledge. The mobile-first format reflects how travelers increasingly rely on smartphones as their primary travel companion.Ahead of its official launch, Tourizzy is actively building its creator ecosystem throughout the European Union. The platform is inviting local guides, storytellers, videographers, historians, and travel professionals to contribute original video tours and help build a diverse library of authentic, place-based experiences.“Launching first in the European Union was a deliberate decision,” said Milan Gudeljevic, CEO of Tourizzy. “Europe offers an unmatched density of cities, cultures, and local stories. Our goal is to build Tourizzy together with local creators, ensuring each destination is represented through authentic perspectives before expanding further.”He added that the platform is not intended to replace licensed tour guides or traditional tourism services. “Tourizzy is a digital extension of local knowledge — a way to transform stories, history, and everyday insights into a scalable digital experience that travelers can access directly on location.”Digital storytelling meets real-world travelTourizzy operates as a curated marketplace for travel content creators. Contributors can set their own prices for individual tours, maintaining full control over how their work is valued. Tours are sold through a revenue-sharing model, enabling creators to generate ongoing income while retaining ownership of their content.To ensure quality and reliability, all content published on the platform undergoes a review process focused on accuracy, clarity, and relevance. This approach aims to provide users with a consistent and trustworthy experience while still highlighting the diversity of local voices and perspectives.The EU-first launch aligns with broader trends in tourism toward personalization, mobile convenience, and technology-driven exploration. Travelers increasingly seek meaningful, story-rich experiences, and Tourizzy aims to bridge digital media with physical travel in a seamless and intuitive way.By combining location-based technology, short-form video, and local storytelling, Tourizzy positions itself at the intersection of travel, media, and the creator economy — offering a scalable model that benefits both explorers and content creators.The Tourizzy app is expected to launch in February across the European Union and will be available for free download via major app stores. Creators interested in joining the platform ahead of launch can learn more and apply through the company’s website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.