Brazilian machinery industry expands IPPE presence by 30%, reaching record participation in 2026

Delegation supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions projects a 15% increase in deals at the show, amid 17% growth in total Brazilian sector exports in 2025

GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the goal of strengthening its role in the global animal protein production and processing supply chain, Brazil arrives in Atlanta, United States, with its largest-ever delegation of national manufacturers of machinery, equipment and industrial solutions to take part in the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the sector’s leading trade show. In total, 17 companies from the segment are showcasing Brazilian innovation at the event, held from January 27 to 29, all supported by Brazil Machinery Solutions, an export promotion program carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency).The figure marks a milestone in the project’s history and represents a 30% increase compared to the 2025 edition, when 13 Brazilian companies participated in IPPE. According to Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director of Foreign Markets at ABIMAQ, the record presence underscores the importance of the U.S. market to the international strategy of Brazil’s capital goods industry focused on protein processing. “Companies arrive at IPPE 2026 with a mature technology portfolio, developed from hands-on experience within Brazil’s industrial base and aligned with the requirements of international markets,” she says.She adds that the solutions on display at the Brazil Pavilion combine productivity, operational efficiency and technical compliance, key factors in investment decisions across the global animal protein value chain.For the current edition, the program estimates that business generated during the show will exceed USD 32 million, a 15% increase compared to 2025, when deals amounted to USD 29.8 million. The outlook reflects the expanded Brazilian presence and the strong alignment of showcased technologies with the operational demands of the international industry.This year, the Brazilian delegation includes companies presenting technologies focused on industrial processing, automation, production efficiency, food safety, animal welfare, traceability and logistics. All of those are critical areas for the global animal protein supply chain. Participating companies include Bumerangue Brasil Industrial, EDATA HLD Tecnologia, Fluxo Máquinas, G.A Tecnologia - Geave, Gratt Indústria de Máquinas, Ibraflex Industrial, João Batista de Oliveira Demenek - ExperConsult, Lenke Automação Industrial, Plasmetal Tecnologia Industrial, Rotec Indústria de Equipamentos, SAG Informática, Semil Equipamentos Industriais, Smart Pixel Soluções Inteligentes, Stared Co., Vantec Indústria de Máquinas, Versátil Implementos Rodoviários and VP Soluções.This is the 11th time that manufacturers supported by the BMS Project have taken part in the show. “The continued presence of Brazilian exhibitors at IPPE helps deepen commercial relationships with international buyers and integrators and reinforces Brazil’s positioning as a reliable supplier of industrial technology,” Gomes explains.Export performance in the segment supports this strategy. In 2025, Brazilian shipments of the products and solutions represented at IPPE 2026 resulted in USD 2.17 billion in exports, reflecting 17% growth year over year and an accumulated export increase of 81% compared to 2021. Among destination markets for Brazilian exports, the United States ranks fourth, with imports totaling USD 191.7 million, equivalent to 8.8% of the total.Recognized as the largest annual protein production and processing trade show in the Americas, IPPE 2026 brings together more than 1,300 exhibitors across over 60,000 square meters at the Georgia World Congress Center and attracts decision-makers from the entire global food supply chain.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies’ access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers) represents Brazil’s machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.ABOUT APEXBRASILThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. +55 61 2027-0202 | apexbrasil.com.br SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote C, Torre B, 12º a 18º andar Centro Empresarial CNC Asa Norte, Brasília - DF, 70040-250 In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

