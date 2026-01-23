D&B Engineers and Architects Announces Leadership Succession as Firm Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE becomes D&B's Chairman of the Board William “Bill” D. Merklin, P.E. becomes D&B's new President and CEO

As D&B Engineers and Architects commemorates six decades in engineering and architectural consulting, the firm announces a leadership transition.

This succession plan has been in the works for several years. As we proudly celebrate D&B’s 60th anniversary, it’s time for me to transition from day-to-day operations and support the new leadership.” — Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As D&B Engineers and Architects commemorates six decades of innovation and excellence in engineering and architectural consulting, the firm is proud to announce a strategic leadership transition has taken place. This change will mark a pivotal juncture in D&B’s evolution, ensuring continued growth and technical diversity as well as maintaining its core of highly talented and respected leadership as the firm moves forward. Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE, with more than 30 years at D&B and serving the last eight as its president, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board. He will continue to provide strategic guidance in support of the firm’s endeavors as he passes the reins to a new generation of professionals, guiding them into the next chapter of D&B’s future.

“This succession plan has been in the works for several years,” said Fangmann. “As we proudly celebrate D&B’s 60th anniversary, it’s time for me to transition from day-to-day operations and support the new leadership from a new vantage point. The professionals advancing into leadership positions are seasoned professionals with deep roots in our firm and industry. I’m confident they will effectively pilot D&B into the future and identify new opportunities and areas of growth.”

Management changes include William “Bill” D. Merklin, P.E., a well-established leader at D&B, who will become President and CEO. Widely respected in the engineering community and deeply aligned with the firm’s values and vision, Merklin will guide the company into its next phase of strategic development. Joining him in this transition are Philip R. Sachs, P.E. who will take on the role of Senior Vice President of Water Supply; Olga J. Mubarak who will become Senior Vice President of Wastewater; and Christopher Koegel, P.E., CCM who will become Senior Vice President of Construction Management. Their collective expertise and leadership will be crucial to D&B’s mission of driving innovation, delivering top-tier service to clients, and enhancing/expanding its technical capabilities in current and future service areas.

In addition, Senior Vice Presidents and Principals Robert L. Raab, P.E., BCEE, CCM, and Joseph H. Marturano will transition into newly defined roles focused on strategic initiatives, client relations, and mentoring the next generation of D&B leadership. With more than a century of combined experience, their continued involvement ensures continuity and a strong foundation for expansion.

These leadership changes reflect D&B’s long-standing tradition of promoting from within, planning proactively for the future, and ensuring seamless continuity for both clients and employees. As the firm celebrates its 60th anniversary, it proudly honors the leadership, commitment, and expertise that continue to shape its success. New leadership and all members of the firm look forward to working with our clients on new projects that will define the next era for the firm.

