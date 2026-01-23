Hospital for Endocrine Surgery Celebrates Four Years of Record-Breaking Growth and Global Impact

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center Expand Their Lead as the World’s Destination for Endocrine Surgery

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery commemorates its anniversary, celebrating four years of unprecedented growth, strengthening its international dominance in surgery for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancer.Since opening in January 2022, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has united three internationally recognized specialty practices — the Norman Parathyroid Center Clayman Thyroid Center , and Carling Adrenal Center — under one highly specialized hospital model. Together, these centers have transformed the treatment of complex endocrine disease by delivering the world’s highest volume surgical care for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers. “In just four years, we have proven that specialization matters,” said Dr. Jim Norman, founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the hospital. “By focusing exclusively on only three types of surgery and bringing together world-class experts, we have delivered outcomes that simply are not achievable in low-volume surgical settings.”2025: A Landmark Year for the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery experienced one of the most impactful years in its history in 2025, marked by growth, innovation, and expanded community engagement.• In October 2025, the hospital surpassed 500 endocrine surgeries in a single month, setting a new institutional record and reflecting sustained growth in patient demand across all three specialty practices.• Throughout 2025, the hospital consulted with more than 23,000 patients, representing all 50 U.S. states and 81 countries, reinforcing its role as a global referral center for complex endocrine disease.• In 2025, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery officially opened the Endocrine Surgery Research Institute, expanding its commitment to advancing clinical research, innovation, and evidence-based care in thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal disease.• The hospital continued to expand treatment options in 2025 with the growth of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) services for select thyroid nodules, offering patients additional minimally invasive alternatives to surgery.• During 2025, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery launched several national awareness days including Conn’s Syndrome Awareness Day, Hyperparathyroidism Awareness Day, and Hashimoto’s Disease Awareness Day. These initiatives were focused on educating patients, physicians, and the public about often-misdiagnosed endocrine conditions.• In 2025, the Clayman Thyroid Center expanded its thyroid ultrasound screening program, providing free screenings for women in the Tampa Bay community to improve early detection of thyroid cancer.• Also in 2025, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery partnered with Any Lab Test Now to offer specialized blood test panels for common parathyroid and adrenal diseases, conditions that are often underdiagnosed despite being identifiable through routine laboratory testing. Through this partnership, patients can access testing at more than 240 Any Lab Test Now locations nationwide, without a physician referral and at a transparent, affordable cash rate. This initiative has significantly expanded access to early diagnosis for patients who suspect an endocrine disorder but face delays because appropriate testing is not ordered through traditional healthcare pathways.“Our growth reflects the trust patients and referring physicians place in focused expertise,” said Dr. Gary Clayman, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center and Chief Medical Officer at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. “Thyroid cancer and complex thyroid disease require precision, experience, and expertise. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery was built to deliver that level of care every single day, and the results speak for themselves.”United Expertise Across Three World-Renowned PracticesWhat makes the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery unique is its singular focus and unified structure. Each of its specialty practices brings unmatched experience in its respective field:• Norman Parathyroid Center: Internationally recognized for parathyroid surgery and the treatment of hyperparathyroidism, with decades of leadership in high-volume, curative care.• Clayman Thyroid Center: A global destination for thyroid cancer, thyroid nodules, thyroid goiters and complex thyroid disease, known for innovation, surgical expertise, and leadership in outcomes research.• Carling Adrenal Center: The highest-volume adrenal surgery center in the world, specializing in rare and complex adrenal tumors, including pheochromocytoma, Cushing’s syndrome, primary aldosteronism and adrenal cancer.“The power of this hospital lies in its focus,” said Dr. Tobias Carling, founder of the Carling Adrenal Center. “By bringing together experts who dedicate their careers to endocrine disease, we are able to care for the most complex cases from around the world while maintaining exceptional safety and outcomes.”Four Years of Redefining Endocrine SurgeryOver its first four years, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery has repeatedly broken records, expanded access to care, and demonstrated that a dedicated endocrine surgery hospital model delivers superior outcomes. Patients routinely travel from across the United States and internationally to receive care at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, drawn by the hospital’s unparalleled experience, multidisciplinary approach, and commitment to patient-centered care.“The past four years represent more than growth,” added Dr. Norman. “They represent proof that when you put patients first and build a system around expertise, you can change lives on a global scale.”Looking AheadAs the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery enters its fifth year, leadership remains focused on continued innovation, research, and expanding access to expert endocrine surgical care worldwide.“Our mission has never changed,” said Dr. Clayman. “We exist to provide the safest, most effective endocrine surgery possible, and to push the field forward through research and education. The next chapter is just beginning.”About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions. It unites the expertise of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center into a single, highly specialized hospital model. Since opening in 2022, the hospital has cared for patients from all 50 U.S. states and more than 81 countries, delivering advanced surgical care, innovative treatments, and a growing research program focused on improving outcomes for endocrine disease patients.

