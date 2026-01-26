Energy Today $NRGT realizing the Company’s ambitious asset tokenization strategy, Gold, Real Estate and GMSacha Inchi

NRGT Logo Avista Resort Photo GMSacha Inchi 2026 La Palmichala chart with photo

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Today Corp. (OTCID: $NRGT) (“Energy Today” or the “Company”) proudly announces the outcomes of its inaugural Board of Directors meeting for 2026, a pivotal moment in realizing the Company’s ambitious asset tokenization strategy. With the Board's approval, Energy Today is set to embark on the first phase of its tokenization roadmap through the creation of its proprietary technological platform. To ensure the success of this initiative, the Company has partnered with Tokeny, a globally recognized leader in compliant tokenization infrastructure.**Exciting Initial Token Launches Targeting Key Hard-Asset Projects** As part of this groundbreaking phase, Energy Today is poised to introduce three asset-backed tokens, each uniquely positioned around the Company’s core operating projects:1. ** Avista Beach Villas & Resort Token** – This token represents an exclusive opportunity in Energy Today’s beachfront real estate development in the stunning coastal region of Córdoba, Colombia, renowned for its natural beauty, tourism potential, and long-term growth prospects.2. ** Gold Mining Token** – Created for gold-focused investors, this token offers a direct path to the Company’s dynamic industrialization and expansion efforts at its gold mine in Remedios, Antioquia, one of Colombia’s historically significant mining areas.3. **GMSacha Inchi Token** – These tokens provide a unique chance to invest in agribusiness crop projects in Colombia, empowering investors to engage in structured agricultural opportunities and support local producers and communities. These compelling token offerings are designed to afford investors structured, transparent participation while fostering long-term value creation in real estate development and mining infrastructure.**Attractive Share Structure and Valuation Opportunity**As Energy Today steps into 2026, we proudly present a disciplined and attractive share structure, featuring a low public float and a modest market capitalization. As we execute our plans and enhance visibility through project developments, token launches, and robust disclosures, the company believes our current valuation represents a unique opportunity for both existing and prospective shareholders looking for early-stage exposure to growth backed by tangible, revenue-generating assets.**Expansion into Tokenization Services for Third-Party Assets**In addition to tokenizing the company assets, the company will offer tokenization services to select third-party projects. This innovative approach positions Energy Today as a premier investment platform for well-structured external opportunities. We will provide qualified partners with access to cutting-edge tokenization technology, a compliant infrastructure, and the extensive global digital investor network. As an initial move, the company will launch the tokenization of $QEDN agribusiness crop projects in Colombia. This initiative will not only allow investors to engage in structured agricultural opportunities but also support local producers and communities. Energy Today anticipates this will yield financial returns for investors, deliver meaningful regional benefits, and open new investment avenues for participants on Energy Today’s platform. Through this bold expansion, Energy Today is transforming from a traditional holding company into a multi-sector, technology-driven investment enterprise, positioning itself at the forefront of one of today's most significant financial advancements—the tokenization of real-world assets.QED Connect, Inc. (OTC: QEDN) is making a significant strategic shift with its digital asset initiative, evolving into a comprehensive tokenization platform designed to support the future of global Sacha Inchi cultivation.**Addressing a Global Supply Crisis** Since the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. market has encountered ongoing shortages of GMSacha Inchi due to supply chain disruptions across Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador. The GMSacha Inchi tokenization model directly addresses this challenge by: - Securing long-term crop production through QED-owned and partner farms - Establishing a stable and scalable agricultural supply chain - Ensuring consistent access for U.S. and global buyers - Providing investors with a transparent, asset-backed digital currency “Tokenization allows us to build a resilient agricultural ecosystem while giving investors a direct stake in the future of these crops,” stated QED Connect. “This pivot ensures long-term supply stability for the entire GMSacha Inchi community.”**Asset-Backed Value: Integration of the QED Connect Portfolio** In addition to agricultural output, the entire asset portfolio of QED Connect will be tied to the value of the gold from the la Pamichala Gold Mine. This means that: - Any acquisition made by QED Connect - Any expansion of GMSacha Inchi agricultural operations - Any new corporate asset added to the balance sheet will directly increase the underlying value of the token.**Commitment to Transparency, Investor Relations, and OTC Growth**Energy Today is dedicated to fostering strong investor relations and enhancing public communications in 2026 by implementing: - Timely and consistent reporting - Regular press releases - An innovative digital platform to ensure open and transparent communication with our investors. Energy Today is also resolute in our commitment to progress within the OTC Markets tier system, aiming to achieve OTCQB listing status in the near future.**Looking Ahead** Through these strategic initiatives, Energy Today is poised for a transformative 2026. The alignment of our capital, technology, and governance will create a robust platform focused on generating substantial returns, wealth creation, and making a meaningful regional impact."Blockchain — the technology that enables cryptocurrency— can also make it faster, easier and cheaper to buy and sell nearly any asset online.Asset tokenization creates digital tokens that represent tangible and intangible assets, including stocks, bonds, funds, real estate, intellectual property, artwork, gold, and even collections of whiskey and wine.Investors can trade these tokens on a blockchain with little or no involvement from intermediaries. You buy the token yourself, and you own the underlying asset.Proponents argue that tokenization will revolutionize the world of finance and investing by reducing transaction costs, accelerating transactions and boosting liquidity. Established financial companies like JPMorgan Chase, Robinhood and Coinbase also see the potential of these innovations and are developing new ways for investors to access and trade assets using blockchain-based platforms.However, asset tokenization presents its own risks and challenges, as regulations governing this market are still evolving.How Asset Tokenization WorksTo understand asset tokenization, let’s review the typical steps involved in buying a stock:Using the token holder account with a broker or trading platform, the token holder will place an order specifying what the token holder wants to buy and how much the token holder willing to spend.The broker (or trading platform) then routes token holder order to a venue where it can be matched with a seller. This might be a stock exchange, a market maker, the broker’s own inventory or another source.Once a match is confirmed, your trade moves to clearing and settlement.A third party, sometimes called a clearinghouse (such as DTCC in the U.S.), verifies all trade details and helps manage counterparty risk. Do the two parties agree on the terms? Does the buyer have the agreed-upon funds? Does the seller actually own the asset?If everything lines up, the clearinghouse transfers your money to the seller’s account. It also transfers ownership of the stock from the seller to you, the buyer. This process usually takes one to two days.Typically, the stock doesn’t change hands physically. That’s because it’s held by a custodian, another intermediary that securely holds assets like this.Most of this process goes unnoticed by buyers and sellers. However, each of these intermediaries — brokers, clearinghouses, custodians and others — imposes a fee.Asset Tokenization vs. Traditional Investment ApproachesTokenization transforms this process by creating digital tokens that represent real-world assets like stocks.You can think of the token as a digital wrapper that represents a claim to a real-world asset. Once the token exists, it can be traded over a blockchain.A blockchain is a distributed, decentralized ledger with copies stored on computers and servers (known as nodes) worldwide. It’s what makes cryptocurrency function. When you send a Bitcoin to someone, the blockchain network updates to show that Person A paid 1 Bitcoin to Person B.Returning to our stock example, trading tokenized assets resembles the traditional system of brokers and exchanges, but with a few key differences.First, you create an account on a digital asset exchange or tokenized trading platform. Companies like Coinbase operate these marketplaces, and they can make the trading experience easier. They use blockchains to hold and move assets.The exchange then searches for a matching seller. Most digital asset exchanges match orders within their own order books, rather than routing them to multiple venues like traditional brokers do.After a match is found, the exchange executes the trade and handles the clearing and settlement, including releasing payment, transferring the token to your digital wallet and recording the transaction on the blockchain.All of this occurs in seconds or minutes, much quicker than a traditional stock settlement that can take one to two days.This general approach can be applied to many other assets. The process of asset tokenization involves creating a digital token to represent ownership interest in nearly any type of asset, including:Physical assets like real estate, art and gold.Financial assets such as stocks, bonds and private equity.Intangible assets like patents and other intellectual property.How Blockchains Enable Tokenized AssetsBlockchain is the underlying technology that enables the secure and efficient trading of digital tokens.Whenever a blockchain records new transactions, all copies of the ledger also update. Instead of editing old entries, the network adds new entries (blocks), which are only accepted once enough nodes agree according to the blockchain’s rules.No individual or entity can modify a public blockchain on their own. Because of this design, it’s difficult to tamper with a well-secured blockchain. For many users, this leads to greater trust in blockchain transactions.Blockchain transactions can also include smart contracts, which are self-executing programs stored on the blockchain. These contracts automatically execute specific actions when certain conditions are met. For example, a smart contract can trigger a payment after an order status is updated to “delivered.”In these tokenized transactions, smart contracts can perform a significant amount of the behind-the-scenes work that a clearinghouse or back office typically handles in a traditional system. If tokenization takes off, it could boost efficiency for financial firms, improve their profit margins, increase their stock values and potentially benefit investors as well.Additionally, tokenization can reduce costs for investors and provide them with access to assets that were previously out of reach. You buy the token yourself, and you own the underlying asset.Proponents argue that tokenization will revolutionize the world of finance and investing by reducing transaction costs, accelerating transactions and boosting liquidity. According to one report, tokenized assets are projected to grow from approximately $600 billion today to $18.9 trillion by 2033"About Energy TodayEnergy Today Corp. (OTC: $NRGT) is a reputable corporation established under the laws of the State of Wyoming. Energy Today has positioned as a modern holding company transitioning toward direct asset ownership and digital transformation through Web3 technology, with a specialized focus on the tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA). Our flagship project, Avista Beach Villas & Resort, embodies the vision and is currently under development on the picturesque beachfront in Córdoba, Colombia. Additionally, Energy Today owns and operate five luxury vacation rental units in Anapoinma one of Colombia’s premier leisure destinations, just two hours from Bogotá. These properties, part of the CSuits project in Anapoima, offer exclusive retreats, premium amenities, and an exceptional resort-style experience. Energy Today plan to integrate these units into our expanding portfolio of tokenized digital assets. Currently, Energy Today is restructuring tunnel access and finalizing all necessary regulatory and legal requirements to advance this project toward production, positioning it to thrive in one of the most resilient and profitable sectors of the economy.About QED Connect:QED Connect (OTC:$QEDN) GMS Green Mind Solutions SAS is a transformative Colombian company that has been empowering farmers since 2013 by providing a sustainable alternative to illegal coca cultivation. By introducing Sacha Inchi - a nutrient-packed superfood rich in Omega 3, 6, and 9, along with a complete vegan protein containing all nine essential amino acids - GMS is helping to reshape communities. With the support of QED Connect's investment, GMS has successfully developed Sacha Inchi seeds into delicious snacks, nutritious powders, and innovative beverages. Sourcing these seeds from farmers in both mining communities and agricultural regions, GMS is committed to not only enhancing the local economy but also promoting healthful eating. In 2020, they launched their unique Sacha Inchi beverage, marketed under the GMSacha Inchi brand, which is positioned as the only drink globally to offer Omega 3, 6, and 9 alongside complete vegan protein. Furthermore, GMS has recently expanded its product line to include a pet brand, receiving certification to produce GMSacha Inchi products for our beloved furry friends. On June 30, 2025 Energy Today (OTC: NRGT) signed a Stock Purchase Agreement to by Avista Beach Villa and Resorts, a beach front property that will allow QED Connect to capitalize on this exceptional property to introduce its GMSacha Inchi lifestyle membership program,Forward-looking statement:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, asset tokenization initiatives, operational milestones, market opportunities, and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Energy Today and QED Connect Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

