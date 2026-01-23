Avtar Singh Walia selected as Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Avtar Singh Walia at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avtar Singh Walia, Michelin restauranteur, was recently selected as Top 25 Global Impact Leaders for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Avtar Singh Walia has proven himself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter in Volume 3 will be dedicated to each honoree. He will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.With close to four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Walia has certainly proven himself in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Walia is the owner of new restaurant Tamarind Tribeca at 99 Hudson Street in NYC, a culinary institution that redefines Indian fine dining. Set in a handsome corner art deco building, the modern 11,000 square foot venue seats 175 people on two levels, the main dining room and windowed bar and cocktail lounge on the first floor and a 1,500 square foot mezzanine.In the late 1970's Mr. Walia was a warehouse manager for Gucci, and worked at the city's Tandoor restaurant as a captain and a bartender. He then managed Akbar restaurant on Park Avenue, and began planning to open a fine dining establishment. Mr. Walia realized his dream when he became co- owner of the highly respected Dawat restaurant. As a co-owner, Mr. Walia was instrumental in the restaurant’s success and fame which in turn was monumental in bringing Indian food to the limelight in New York’s unique culinary traditions. Fifteen years later he opened Tamarind, as the sole proprietor, focusing his knowledge, passion and imagination to launch a world class dining operation on East 22nd in Flatiron. Under his guidance and tenacious hard work, the restaurant was awarded one star from the prestigious Michelin institution.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to sales, business development, business management, and leadership.Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Walia graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Guru Gobind Singh College in India, where he served as president of the student body.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Walia has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year, Mr. Walia was awarded as Top Restaurant Owner of the year by IAOTP and awarded Top Business Owners by Marquis Who’s Who. This year he graced the cover of (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Mr. Walia for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Looking back, Mr. Walia attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to encourage people doing into this industry.For more information please visit: https://www.tamarindtribeca.com/about-owner/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

