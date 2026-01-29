Houzeo Names Illinois’s Best Places to Live in 2026 Using Comprehensive Housing and Economic Data

The latest rankings give buyers a clear, data-backed comparison of affordability, livability, and lifestyle across Illinois cities.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Illinois cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.The credibility of Houzeo’s Best Places rankings comes from its structured, data-led evaluation framework. Rather than depending on subjective livability scores, Houzeo analyzes cities using verified housing and economic datasets. The methodology incorporates employment levels and job stability from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER. Median home prices and average rent are sourced from Houzeo's housing data, and income statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.Houzeo ranks Hinsdale as the top city in Illinois. The suburb stands out for its high household incomes, strong professional job base, and consistently top-rated schools. With a median home price of approximately $1.19 million and a median rent of about $3,722, the community reflects Illinois’s most established market for long-term residential stability.Other top-ranking cities in Illinois include Naperville, with median home prices near $628,000; Clarendon Hills, priced around $479,000; and Oak Park, with median home values close to $399,900. These cities hold the highest 3 positions in the rankings. Buyers can review the full list of the best places to live in Illinois to compare housing costs and lifestyle offerings across the Prairie State.Backed by comprehensive analysis across affordability, employment conditions, education quality, and lifestyle amenities, the rankings evaluate the top 10 cities statewide. The report also highlights the leading destinations for families, young adults, and retirees looking to establish roots in Illinois in 2026 and beyond.Families seeking space, safety, and strong school districts gravitate toward Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Oak Park, with parks, libraries, and community programs for family-centered living. Young professionals find opportunities in Chicago, Evanston, and Downers Grove, driven by transit access, diverse job markets, and active downtowns. Retirees benefit from lower housing costs and healthcare access in Peoria, Decatur, and Danville for stable, budget-conscious retirement living.Evanston continues to rank as one of Illinois’s most livable cities, according to Houzeo. Anchored by Northwestern University, the city supports strong education, healthcare, and research-driven employment sectors. Buyers exploring Evanston homes for sale can choose from downtown condos, historic single-family residences, and newer developments with walkable neighborhoods and transit connectivity.Further south, Danville also earns recognition in Houzeo’s rankings for its affordability and community stability. The city offers access to healthcare services, residential areas, and outdoor amenities with housing costs well below the state average. For buyers evaluating homes for sale in Danville IL , the market presents an accessible entry point for value, healthcare proximity, and a slower pace of living.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

