JILL CHITWOOD RECENTLY SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Jill Chitwood, co-owner of Sights Unseen Travel Agency, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Jill Chitwood, will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Jill Chitwood, as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over fifteen years of experience in the travel industry, Ms. Chitwood has established herself as a true expert in her field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, she serves as a travel consultant and co-owner, alongside her husband Wayne, of Sights Unseen Travel Agency, a Cruise Brothers affiliate. Ms. Chitwood’s responsibilities encompass organizing and planning all-inclusive trips and cruises, booking hotels and rental cars, arranging personalized itineraries, coordinating travel insurance, and securing villas, cabins, and group packages.Before embarking on her career in travel, Ms. Chitwood earned an Associate’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Marion Technical College in 1982. She began her professional journey as an advisor and independent associate at Mannatech Incorporated from 2004 to 2007. From 2006-2010, she served as Office Manager, Photographer, and Director of Game Day Operations for the Marion Mayem Professional Indoor Arena Football Team. Additionally, Ms. Chitwood was the Owner and Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Kentucky River Monsters in the United Indoor Football League and Continental Indoor Football League from 2011 to 2014. For three years, she and her husband were league representatives with the Continental Indoor Football League.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Chitwood has received numerous awards and accolades, earning recognition worldwide for her accomplishments. She was nominated and a finalist for the Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio and was named Best Travel Agency in Marion County for four consecutive years, 2022-2025. Jill has also received the Angels Among Us Award in recognition of the dedicated work with the Marion K9 Project and Operation We Care. Additionally, she has been recognized by Who’s Who of Professional Women. Last year, she received IAOTP’s Top Travel Consultant of the Year award and will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored with the Empowered Woman Award at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.In 2022, Ms Chitwood founded the Marion K9 Project, and in May it became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The event, a combination of cornhole, car show, and family fun day, raises funds for K9 organizations in her community. That year, the project raised over $42,500 to support a new K9 officer with the Marion Police Department and contributed to the K9 unit of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The 2023 event raised $8,500 for the Marion Humane Society, and in 2024, the event raised $8,500, benefiting the Marion K9 Memorial, honoring all K9s that have served the Marion County area. In 2025, the event raised over $8,550, benefiting the Marion County Dog Pound, and in 2026, the funds will help purchase a Service K9 for a Veteran in the Marion County area in need.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Chitwood and her husband have been actively involved in community service. Together, they helped rebuild two youth baseball fields in their school district and raised additional funds for the project. For her efforts, Ms. Chitwood was nominated to and elected by the Marion County chapter of the American Red Cross, which honored her with the Clara Barton Spectrum Award for Women for Humanitarian Service in 1999, an achievement she considers one of the most memorable of her career. A dedicated humanitarian and civic-minded leader, she also served two years as president of the Marion Business Builders chapter of Business Network International.Looking back, Ms. Chitwood attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.sightsunseentravel.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

