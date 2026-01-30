Shelli Brunswick Wins ‘Visionary Leader Award’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelli Brunswick , CEO and Founder of SB Global LLC, has been awarded the Visionary Leader Award at the Influencer Magazine Awards ( IMA ) on 30 January 2026, honoring her enduring commitment to shaping leadership, innovation, and collaboration on a global scale.A respected strategist, author, and internationally trusted voice, Shelli Brunswick is widely recognized for her ability to connect systems, people, and purpose across government, industry, academia, and entrepreneurship. Her work has consistently focused on turning complexity into opportunity, ensuring that innovation delivers not only economic value, but meaningful societal progress.Reflecting on the recognition, Shelli shared, “This award is deeply meaningful because vision is never about a single person, it’s about creating pathways for others to see possibility, gain access, and take action. I’ve spent my career building bridges across sectors and borders, and to have that work recognized at a global level is profoundly humbling.”Through SB Global LLC, Shelli operates at the intersection of policy, emerging technology, and human potential. Drawing on a distinguished 35-year career that includes service in the United States Air Force, executive leadership in the global space sector, and senior advisory roles, she brings a rare systems-level perspective to modern leadership. Her approach emphasizes ecosystem thinking over silos, collaboration over competition, and long-term impact over short-term gain.Shelli is also the author of the What’s Space Got to Do With It? book series, which captures insights from more than 200 global leaders and introduces the concept of a “space mindset.” Rooted in curiosity, resilience, systems thinking, and decisive action, the framework equips leaders to navigate uncertainty with confidence in rapidly evolving environments. Her writing has become a practical guide for leaders seeking clarity and direction amid disruption. As a sought-after keynote speaker, Shelli has addressed audiences at some of the world’s most influential platforms, including the United Nations, World Economic Forum, LEAP, DeepFest, and international leadership forums spanning six continents. Her ability to translate complex global challenges into actionable strategies has shaped leadership approaches across technology, education, policy, and workforce development.Beyond her public work, Shelli’s impact is deeply personal and future-oriented. She is a dedicated mentor and advocate for emerging leaders, contributing her time and expertise to initiatives such as the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Space4Women program, the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science Young Scientist Program, the Global Policy, Diplomacy and Sustainability (GPODS) Fellowship, and World Space Week’s Astropreneurship Mentorship Program. Through these efforts, she continues to expand access, confidence, and global perspective for the next generation of innovators. Speaking on what the Visionary Leader Award represents, Shelli added, “To me, vision is about responsibility, the responsibility to build inclusive systems, to share knowledge, and to ensure progress benefits humanity as a whole. This recognition reinforces my commitment to helping leaders turn bold ideas into shared achievements, on Earth and beyond.”A member of the Forbes Technology Council and a columnist for Global Trends Magazine, Shelli Brunswick remains at the forefront of conversations shaping the future of leadership and innovation. With her Visionary Leader Award win at IMA 2026, she is recognized not only for her remarkable career but for her enduring mission to create a more connected, collaborative, and forward-thinking world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.