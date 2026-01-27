OutIn Reintroduces Fino: Redefining Espresso Precision for a New Generation of Home and On-the-Go Baristas

Fino with different sizes of ground cofffee Fino with beans fino with different coffee style

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutIn , the global innovator in portable coffee solutions, today announces the re–go-to-market of OutIn Fino , its portable electric coffee grinder designed to meet the evolving demands of modern coffee lovers. As home espresso culture continues to mature and mobile lifestyles become the norm, OutIn Fino re-go-to-market with upgraded performance, refined precision, and a clearer mission: to make truly great espresso possible anywhere.Born out of a post-pandemic shift toward more intentional, skill-driven coffee rituals, the OutIn Fino addresses a growing audience of home baristas who refuse to compromise on quality—whether at home, at work, or on the road.“The pandemic fundamentally changed how people experience coffee,” said Jess Jia, Marketing Manager at OutIn. “Coffee became personal. People wanted control, quality, and a ritual they could own. With OutIn Fino, we designed a grinder that delivers the precision espresso demands, without the bulk and complexity that traditionally limits where and how you can brew.”Precision Grinding, Anywhere Life Takes YouAt the core of Fino’s reintroduction is a renewed focus on grind consistency—one of the most critical factors in espresso extraction. OutIn Fino integrates patented grinding technology, combining calibrated knife disks, a high-torque DC motor, dynamic concentricity correction, and software-based factory calibration to ensure each unit delivers stable, uniform results.“When coffee grounds are consistent in size, water flows evenly through the puck,” explained Jia. “That’s how you achieve balanced flavor, stable extraction, and a fine, lasting crema.OutIn Fino was engineered specifically to protect that precision—even in a portable format.”Key upgraded features include:- 22.2% faster grinding performance, delivering 18g of medium-roast beans more efficiently- 28 grind levels with stepless micro-adjustment, from espresso to French press- External rotation dial, allowing seamless adjustment without resetting- 690g compact cordless design with detachable grind catch- One-touch operation and fast USB-C charging, reaching full power in just one hourValidated by Coffee ProfessionalsFor Sandro Roth, 2024 World Coffee in Good Spirits Vice Champion and OutIn Brand Ambassador, OutIn Fino represents a practical extension of the espresso mindset—not a shortcut.“Once you understand espresso, you don’t want to compromise just because you’re traveling,” said Roth. “At home, you’re in control of every variable. OutIn Fino allows me to keep that mindset when I’m on the road—whether it’s a hotel, a hike, or a long drive.”Roth emphasizes that accessibility doesn’t mean oversimplification.“Espresso is still a ritual. Your first shot might not be perfect, and that’s okay. OutIn Fino lowers the barrier to entry without pretending espresso is effortless. It encourages learning, experimentation, and patience—and that’s how people really get better.”Designed for Experimentation and GrowthWith single-dose grinding and precise repeatability, OutIn Fino empowers users to explore different beans, roasts, and recipes without waste. According to Roth, this flexibility is key to building confidence.“If you track your grind size for different coffees, you create your own reference system. That makes experimentation exciting instead of frustrating—and that’s what keeps people engaged with espresso.”Looking AheadAs OutIn repositions Fino for a new phase of growth, the brand sees portable grinder technology continuing to evolve around smarter systems, improved efficiency, and sustainability—while staying grounded in core performance.“Portability should never come at the expense of precision,” Jia added. “OutIn Fino is our answer to a generation that wants café-level results, total control, and the freedom to brew anywhere.”With its refined performance, professional validation, and clear focus on the modern coffee lifestyle, OutIn Fino re-enters the market as more than a portable grinder—it’s a gateway into deeper coffee mastery.About OutInOutIn is a global coffee equipment brand dedicated to redefining how and where great coffee is made. By combining engineering innovation with real-world usability, OutIn designs tools that empower coffee lovers to brew without limits.

