188th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, January 22 - At today’s session, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia issued the Decree on the designation of health regions. The introduction of new geographical units—health regions—into the public healthcare system stems from the amendment to the Health Care Services Act, which entered into force in May 2025. Taking into account the division of the Republic of Slovenia into statistical regions, the decree establishes six health regions: Central, Eastern, North-Eastern, South-Eastern, North-Western and Western. In defining the health regions, a balance has been ensured between geographical accessibility and population size, with each health region having at least one general hospital. The objective of defining health regions is to ensure the balanced and parallel development of public healthcare institutions and other providers within the public healthcare network, and to promote their interconnection and cooperation. The establishment of health regions also aims to ensure balanced, coordinated and uninterrupted access to healthcare services.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia issued the Decree on the preparation and publication of acts in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia. The decree sets out in greater detail the method of publication in the Official Gazette, the composition and allocation of unique identification codes, the procedure for preparing acts in the unified Slovenian standard for normative acts, and the use of the modular framework for the preparation of electronic documents. The decree will begin to apply on 1 March 2026, when, in accordance with the Act on Publication in the Official Gazette, a new method of issuing the Official Gazette enters into force.

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia also adopted its position regarding the invitation extended by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Robert Golob, to join the Board of Peace. Given that the Charter of the Board goes beyond the narrow framework of Gaza and raises fundamental issues—particularly with regard to respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations, which must under no circumstances be called into question—Slovenia does not intend, at this stage, to respond positively to the invitation to the Board of Peace. Owing to the international order, in which the United Nations plays a central role, Slovenia, like the European Union as a whole, has lived in peace for many decades. The risk of dismantling the United Nations order is therefore of the greatest concern. Slovenia supports a committee with a clearly defined mandate for Gaza, based on UN Security Council Resolution 2803. At this stage, however, the mandate of the Board is simply too broad and could dangerously undermine the international order founded on the Charter of the United Nations. In coordinating its final position on the invitation, Slovenia remains in regular contact with its allies within the European Union. Today’s informal meeting of the European Council will provide an opportunity to continue the discussion. Slovenia remains firmly committed to effective multilateralism, a ceasefire in Gaza, and a credible political future for Palestinians and Israelis, based on the two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.

The Government was briefed on the progress of the remediation of degraded areas in the Municipality of Celje. The remediation is being carried out on the basis of the Ordinance on areas for the implementation of the remediation of degraded environment and the programme of measures to improve environmental quality in the Municipality of Celje. Up to and including 2025, investment in the remediation of degraded areas in Celje amounted to EUR 9,991,463.94. For the continuation of remediation activities, EUR 5,620,000 (VAT included) is earmarked in the budgets for 2026 and 2027. Remediation is being carried out gradually and in a targeted manner, with measures adapted to the identified level of contamination of individual areas. The purpose of the remediation activities is to improve environmental quality and to ensure a safe and healthy living environment in the Municipality of Celje.