Prime Minister Golob: "This government works for the people"

SLOVENIA, January 22 - The Prime Minister also visited a construction site in Polule in the Municipality of Celje, where extensive flood-protection works are underway on the Savinja River. He was briefed on the progress of the project, which includes the construction of a new bridge, the widening of the Savinja riverbed over a stretch of approximately 500 metres, bank regulation and the implementation of additional flood-protection measures. The project is scheduled for completion in June 2026 and represents an investment in the long-term safety of citizens and the resilience of the state.

He then visited the Anica Černejeva Kindergarten's Sun Unit, where children and staff welcomed him with a singing performance. The kindergarten's management presented the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy, Bojan Kumer, with the progress of their outdoor play area renovation. This renovation is being carried out due to soil contamination and represents a long-term investment in children's health.

Prime Minister Golob also visited the Celje Pivovarna Laško Handball Club, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. He greeted the players and observed part of their training session before meeting with the club's management. During the discussion, the Prime Minister emphasised that sport represents a long-term investment in people, community and society, and that the Government also sees sport as an important part of Slovenia's national identity and long-term social development.

"This government works for the people," Prime Minister Golob said in a statement to the media during the visit to the second part of the Savinja Region. "I was able to see this for myself today during our visit to the Savinja Region. I went to a retirement home in Šmarje pri Jelšah to see whether long-term care has delivered the expected results for people living in care homes, for the elderly," the Prime Minister said, stating he was once again very pleased with the visit. He added that he was particularly pleased to see the joy and satisfaction of residents, especially those who proudly showed that their monthly bill had been reduced by as much as EUR 700. Above all, he stressed that they can rely on the state to take care of them as a community.

Prime Minister Golob also highlighted two milestones in terms of the welfare state. "The Šutar Act contains a number of elements, one of which is that, finally, for the first time in Slovenia's history, we are saying no to those who exploit social benefits. And this very week, the Financial Administration seized social assistance from more than 1,600 offenders who considered themselves untouchable," the Prime Minister said, describing this as the very first milestone.

"This is a major milestone that must not be underestimated. It is the first step towards being a welfare state that aims to build a community and help those who need it. But we will say no to those who exploit the system and feel untouchable while doing so. There are no more untouchables. This is the message this government and this coalition are sending to all those who have behaved inappropriately so far, have abused our goodwill and created disorder and unrest in the country," the Prime Minister said. He added that the time has come to live as all citizens do – responsibly and in an orderly manner.

As the second milestone, Prime Minister Golob cited a minimum wage that would ensure a decent standard of living. "For the first time, we have a wage that will exceed the at-risk-of-poverty threshold," he said. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that those who work will now be able to live with dignity and noted with pride that the symbolic threshold of EUR 1,000 has been exceeded for the first time.

He added that the key question remains as to how this amount will be adjusted in the future in accordance with legal automatism so that it does not fall below the poverty risk threshold again. "This is a goal we have set together for our next term. There is consensus on this within the coalition as well," Prime Minister Golob added. "We have a very clear vision of how Slovenia should function in the future,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Golob will conclude the Government's visit to the Savinja region with a meeting of representatives of the business community and mayors.