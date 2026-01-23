Art of Whiskey Returns to San Francisco for Super Bowl Week 2026

Art of Whiskey 2026 Red Carpet interview with Boss Ward 2025 Art of Whiskey

Global whiskies, live jazz, gourmet food, and cigars come together on February 5 at The Foreign Lens in SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art of Whiskey returns for its third year, taking place Thursday, February 5, 2026, during Super Bowl Week in San Francisco. Held annually in the Super Bowl host city, the event celebrates whiskies from around the world while bringing together whiskey enthusiasts, industry professionals, and special guests for an elevated tasting experience.

Hosted at the newly opened Foreign Lens Independent Cinema in San Francisco’s SoMa district, Art of Whiskey offers guests the opportunity to engage directly with distillers, blenders, and brand ambassadors while exploring a curated selection of international whiskies.

The evening will feature live jazz, gourmet food offerings, a cigar lounge, and a guided cigar pairing experience, all designed to complement the whiskies being poured.

Now in its third year, Art of Whiskey has become a signature Super Bowl Week experience, with an ever growing list of celebrity RSVPs. The event is known for its refined atmosphere and focus on craftsmanship, culture, and connection.

Event Details:

Thursday, February 5, 2026

The Foreign Lens Independent Cinema, 460 9th Street, San Francisco

More information: WhiskyEDU.org

Tickets

Art of Whisky Vibe

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.