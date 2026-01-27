DIGITALCONFEX Announces 7th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference Malaysia 2026

DIGITALCONFEX announces the 7th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference (DMAT Confex) Malaysia 2026, scheduled for April 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

The 7th edition of DMAT Confex Malaysia will convene global marketing, advertising, and technology leaders on 25 April 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

DMAT Confex continues to serve as a platform where marketing, advertising, and technology leaders exchange insights on AI, martech, and data-driven growth.” — DIGITALCONFEX

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DIGITALCONFEX has officially announced the 7th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference (DMAT Confex) Malaysia 2026, set to take place on 25 April 2026 at Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil, Malaysia.Positioned as a leading digital marketing conference in Malaysia , DMAT Confex brings together global and regional experts shaping the next phase of marketing transformation.The conference will serve as a global platform for marketing leaders, CMOs, brand strategists, digital marketers, martech professionals, founders, and business decision-makers to explore how marketing, advertising, and technology are evolving in an intelligence-driven era.Now in its seventh edition, DMAT Confex has built a strong reputation for delivering insightful discussions, practical case studies, and meaningful networking opportunities, with successful editions hosted across multiple international markets.DMAT Confex Malaysia 2026 will focus on key areas shaping the future of the industry, including AI in marketing, marketing technology, digital advertising innovation, customer experience, data-driven growth, and emerging marketing trends. The agenda is designed to offer actionable insights that attendees can apply within their organizations.Malaysia continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for digital innovation and business collaboration, making it an ideal host destination for DMAT Confex. The event aims to foster cross-industry dialogue and support the exchange of global and regional perspectives.DIGITALCONFEX remains committed to creating platforms that connect industry leaders, recognize excellence, and shape the future of digital transformation through conferences, awards, and industry-focused media initiatives.For participation opportunities, partnerships, or delegate registration, interested parties can visit:

