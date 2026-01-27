Houzeo Reveals the Best Places to Live in Georgia for 2026 Backed By Market Data

The updated rankings equip homebuyers with clear insights into affordability, livability, and lifestyle across Georgia’s top cities.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Georgia cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places to Live rankings are built on a transparent, data-first framework designed to remove guesswork from relocation decisions. Instead of subjective livability scores, Houzeo analyzes cities using verified economic and housing data. This includes employment and job stability metrics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER. Median home prices and rental data are from Houzeo’s housing database, and income figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.Alpharetta ranks at the top due to its strong tech-driven economy, excellent public schools, and low crime rates. Home to major employers such as Microsoft, Verizon, and ADP, Alpharetta supports some of the highest household incomes in Metro Atlanta. With a median home price of approximately $800,000 and a median rent near $1,950, the city appeals to buyers seeking upscale suburban living with easy access to Atlanta via GA-400.Other Georgia cities joining the top rankings include Johns Creek with a median price of around $750,000, Roswell at $687,500, Peachtree City at $606,950, Marietta at $475,000, and Savannah at $399,900. These collectively form the top 5 cities of Georgia’s housing market. Dive into the full rankings of the best places to live in Georgia to discover additional high-performing cities across the Peach State.Supported by in-depth analysis across affordability, employment conditions, safety, schools, and quality-of-life indicators, Houzeo’s rankings spotlight the top 10 cities statewide. The list also identifies the three strongest destinations for families, young adults, and retirees planning long-term moves in 2026 and beyond.For families, cities such as Milton, Alpharetta, and Woodstock stand out for their spacious homes, low crime levels, and access to highly rated school districts. Young professionals gravitate toward Athens, Atlanta, and Savannah, with vibrant downtowns and expanding job markets. Retirees seeking comfort and stability opt for Decatur, Stone Mountain, and Cumming, with quality healthcare access and community-focused amenities throughout Georgia.According to Houzeo, Alpharetta continues to rank among Georgia’s top cities to live, recognized for its strong employment base, family-friendly neighborhoods, and popular destinations like Avalon. Buyers searching for Alpharetta homes for sale can find everything from luxury estates in Windward to newer developments near Crabapple, catering to people seeking long-term value.Decatur also earns a spot among Georgia’s top cities in Houzeo’s rankings. Known for its walkable downtown and historic charm, Decatur appeals to both retirees and professionals looking for urban convenience without the congestion of central Atlanta. With balanced prices and strong community infrastructure, Decatur homes for sale attract buyers seeking stability and accessibility.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

