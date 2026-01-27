Houzeo Reveals the Top Places to Live in Texas for 2026 Using Comprehensive Housing and Economic Data

The latest rankings provide homebuyers with a clearer view of affordability, quality of life, and economic opportunities across Texas cities.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 Texas cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places to Live rankings are based on a rigorous, data-backed framework. Instead of subjective lifestyle opinions, the analysis relies on verified economic and housing data. Key metrics include employment trends and job security figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living benchmarks from C2ER, and housing metrics such as median home prices and rent from Houzeo’s housing data. Household income statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau further ensure a balanced comparison across cities.Among the best areas to live in Texas, Houzeo ranks Plano as the top city for 2026. Known for leading corporate headquarters, highly rated schools, and family-friendly neighborhoods, Plano continues to attract professionals and growing households. With a median home price of $519,000 and a median rent of $2,543, Plano, or the “Hot Air Balloon Capital of Texas,” stands out as a premier destination for buyers seeking long-term stability and quality of life in North Texas.Several other Texas cities also earned top spots in Houzeo’s rankings. McAllen stands out with a median home price of $449,950. Dallas comes in at $362,503, while Fort Worth averages $346,715, both benefiting from robust job markets and metro-wide amenities. These are the top three cities with relatively affordable housing. Explore the full rankings of the best places to live in Texas to discover additional cities across the Lone Star State.Grounded in extensive analysis of housing costs, employment strength, education, safety, and lifestyle amenities, Houzeo’s list ranks the top 10 cities across Texas. The list also highlights the three best areas for families, young professionals, and retirees planning their next move in 2026 and beyond.For families, cities like Katy, Frisco, and Round Rock offer spacious homes, well-rated schools, and safe, community-oriented neighborhoods. Young adults are drawn to Dallas, Austin, and Houston, where dynamic job markets, vibrant nightlife, and growing tech sectors create exciting career pathways. Retirees seeking affordability and a relaxed pace of life often look toward Austin, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, which combine lower housing costs with strong local communities.Houzeo lists Frisco as one of North Texas’s most desirable places to live. Known for its rapid growth, modern infrastructure, and access to major employers, Frisco appeals to buyers looking for newer developments and family-friendly amenities. Buyers exploring Frisco homes for sale will find a wide range of options, from master-planned communities to upscale single-family residences, reflecting the city’s strong demand and long-term growth outlook.Plano remains a consistent favorite in Houzeo’s Texas rankings, due to its balanced economy and high quality of life. With established neighborhoods, abundant parks, and a strong corporate base, the city continues to attract buyers seeking both stability and opportunity. For those searching for Plano homes for sale , the market offers everything from modern condos to spacious single-family homes.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

