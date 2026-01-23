CRMIT Solutions Launches Case InsAIghts on Salesforce AgentExchange, Enabling Smarter Case Decisions with Generative AI

CRMIT_Case InsAIghts

New Tool Delivers Real-Time Case Insights And Proactive Case Resolutions Directly In Salesforce

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRMIT Solutions, today launched its Case InsAIghts solution on Salesforce’s AgentExchange ,the trusted agentic marketplace built into Salesforce where Agentblazers can discover, try and buy from hundreds of agents and agent tools built by partners. Aligned to CRMIT’s Customer360++ principle of maximizing the value of customer and process data, the Generative AI–powered agent analyzes structured and unstructured case data to deliver decision intelligence; flagging bottlenecks, recommending corrective actions, auto-assigning follow-ups, and enabling comparisons with historical case snapshots to accelerate resolution.Building on long-term collaboration with Salesforce’s Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program, the tool can be accessed through AgentExchange. AgentExchange natively extends Agentforce , Salesforce’s digital labor platform that enables enterprises to augment workers with AI agents.Through the power of partner-built agent actions, topics, and templates that have passed rigorous security review, businesses can become agentic enterprises faster.“AgentExchange enables customers to seamlessly integrate trusted AI solutions within their workflows,” said Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and Global Partnerships. “Now companies can directly tap the expertise of our partner ecosystem to get the right industry-specific solutions, so they can build and implement AI agents, transforming their businesses into agentic enterprises. We appreciate how ISV partners continue to innovate to solve customer challenges with their unique expertise.“Agentforce customers will be able to install the Case InsAIghts solutions from AgentExchange for a limited access version, and full access available with a Case InsAIghts license.“Contextual insights into complex cases, escalations, and service trends can drive operational excellence, unlocking efficiencies in customer support and proactive issue resolution,” said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Impact Officer of CRMIT Solutions. “ Case InsAIghts enables exactly that, with guaranteed ROI through trusted context, governance, and personalized experiences” ​ added Saurabh.For further details on how to reduce service escalations and improve decision-making, visit aimplifai.crmit.com or Salesforce AgentExchange to learn more.Additional Resources:Follow CRMIT Solutions on X and LinkedInLearn more about Case InsAIghts hereSalesforce, Agentforce, AgentExchange, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.About CRMIT SolutionsCRMIT Solutions is a leading Enterprise AI Solutions Provider specializing in CRM-led digital transformation and decision transformation solutions, all powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary AI and decision science framework). The flagship Agent Success Value Plan (ASVP) leverages decision science and agentic AI techniques, delivering exceptional value for both money and time.

