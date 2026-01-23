Banksy Bonanza as 13 of the Best Prints by Street Artist Promise to Take Over £300,000 at Exclusive Auction

UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market leader Heritage Auctions launch London show to display exceptional gathering of some of the artist’s most celebrated worksA selection of the best prints ever created by the artist Banksy is expected to sell for over £300,000 in a dedicated sale at Heritage Auctions on January 29.Curated especially for the auction house’s first Urban Art and Street Art pre-sale show in the UK, it brings together 13 key prints from collections all over the world, with prices for individual pieces estimated as high as $80,000. All of the prints have been authenticated by Banksy’s official vetting authority, Pest Control and each comes with the relevant authentication certificate.“We’ve been market leaders in this category for many years and have long felt that having a UK event represents an important opportunity to engage directly with our collectors, dealers, and past consignors, especially when it comes to works by Banksy,” said Heritage Auctions’ director of Modern and Contemporary Art, Taylor Curry, who is flying to London from their US headquarters to oversee the show from January 20.“This is arguably the finest selection of authenticated Banksy prints ever displayed together.”Exclusive cataloguePresented in an exclusive catalogue under the title In Focus: Banksy, Urban Art Showcase Auction, the 13 prints are led by Girl with Balloon, arguably Banksy’s most celebrated work, symbolizing the loss of innocence and the fragile but enduring power of hope. Depicting a young girl with the wind blowing in her hair as she watches the red, heart-shaped balloon fly away from her grasp, it is guided at $60,000-80,000.Banksquiat (Black) is a tribute to the tragic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-88), who found fame as a prodigy of Andy Warhol only to die aged 28 from an accidental heroin overdose. This black and white screenprint on wove paper from 2019 shows the London Eye with people queuing. Instead of the pods to hold passengers, it is hung with the Basquiat crown motif. The estimate is $40,000-60,000.Banksy No Ball Games shows two children tossing the No Ball Games sign in the air – a surreal theme typical of the anarchic artist’s work. From an edition of 250, it is estimated at $30,000-$50,000.The artist first gained celebrity and notoriety in the early 1990s via his unique ‘guerilla’ art tactics, often applying his stencil-based works to public buildings under cover of the night, and making strong anti-capitalist statements even as his art soared in value. Adding to his attraction is the mystique surrounding his identity, which has never been formally revealed.Two prints expected to fetch up to $35,000 each are Jack and Jill, a signed view from 2005 of two children running while dressed in Police anti-stab vests, and Pulp Fiction, showing the characters played by John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson in the film pointing bananas instead of guns.In all, the 13 prints have a combined high estimate of $408,000 (£300,000).“Banksy is one of the most celebrated artists globally today,” said Taylor Curry, Director of Modern & Contemporary Art at Heritage Auctions. “The secret of his popularity can be found in the way that he combines an eye-catching popular graffiti style with provocative wit and humour that is both instantly accessible and yet full of deeper meaning. It’s an approach that crosses cultural and linguistic boundaries to capture the imagination of any viewer, no matter where they are.”The full catalogue is available online Please note: You are cordially invited to view the show at Heritage Auctions’ UK headquarters at 10 Hanover Street, London W1S 1YQ until Friday, January 23 (excluding weekends).For further information, images or to speak to a specialist at Heritage Auctions,please contact info@lucasfieldmedia.com Tel: +44 (0)7968 952850.The full details of the Banksy prints in Heritage Auctions’ In Focus: Banksy, Urban Art Showcase Auction on January 29 is as follows:Girl with Balloon (unsigned) – 25¾ x 19¾ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2004 – $60,000-80,000.Banksquiat (Black) – 27½ x 27½ inch screenprint on wove paper, 2019 – $40,000-60,000No Ball Games (Green) – 26¼ x 27½ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2009 – $30,000-50,000.Pulp Fiction – 19¼ x 27½ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2004 – $25,000-35,000.Jack and Jill (Police Kids) (signed) – 23 x 31 inch (framed) screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2005 – $25,000-35,000.Love is In the Air (unsigned) – 19¾ x 27½ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2003 – $25,000-35,000.Barcode (unsigned) – 19¾ x 27½ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2004 – $15,000-25,000.Laugh Now (unsigned) – 27½ x 23¾ inch screenprint in colours, 2017 – $15,000-25,000.Flying Copper (unsigned) – 39½ x 27¾ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2003 – $10,000-15,000.Flag (Silver) (unsigned) – 19¾ x 27½ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2006 – $8,000-12,000.Applause (unsigned) – 31½ x 47¾ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2006 – $8,000-12,000.Weston Super Mare (unsigned) – 13¾ x 27¼ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2003 – $8,000-12,000.Queen Victoria (unsigned) – 27½ x 19¾ inch screenprint in colours on wove paper, 2003 – $8,000-12,000.All images courtesy of Heritage AuctionsCaptions:Viewer AThe Banksy print Girl with a Balloon in the Heritage Auctions exhibition. 