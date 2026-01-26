NAIA Inc. Launches to Bridge Israeli Agtech & Foodtech Innovation Into North America

Bridging Israel Ag-Food with North America

Israel produces some of the world’s most advanced agricultural and food technologies, yet too many companies remain isolated from the global markets where their impact could be greatest.” — Oren Heiman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America Israel Agtech Inc. ( NAIA ) today announced its official launch as the first consultancy of its kind dedicated exclusively to helping Israeli Agtech and Foodtech companies enter, scale and succeed in the North American market.Founded by Oren Heiman, a veteran transatlantic advisor and the creator of NatureGrowth, Israel’s first Agtech innovation center in Sderot, NAIA is designed to remove the structural barriers that have long limited Israeli innovators from reaching global markets.________________________________________Addressing Israel’s Market Isolation and Funding ConstraintsDespite Israel’s reputation as a global innovation powerhouse, many Israeli Agtech and Foodtech companies face structural isolation from international markets, including:• Limited access to North American distribution channels• Difficulty navigating U.S. regulatory, financial and operational systems• Restricted exposure to global investors and strategic partners• A domestic funding environment that cannot fully support late stage growthThese challenges often prevent promising Israeli technologies from achieving global scale - despite the country’s unusually dense concentration of AgriFood innovation.According to Startup Nation Central and GrowingIL, Israel is home to more than 600 AgriFoodTech companies, including over 150 Agtech and Foodtech startups mapped in 2025. Broader ecosystem analyses show over 750 companies across the AgriFoodTech landscape, making Israel one of the world’s most active hubs for agricultural and food innovation.Full Spectrum Go to Market Partner for North AmericaNAIA provides end to end support for Israeli companies seeking to commercialize in the United States and Canada. Its services include:Strategic & Organizational Support• Market entry strategy• Competitive positioning• Organizational readiness and U.S. operational setupFinancial & Capital Strategy• U.S. fundraising support, including venture investment, grants, and federally backed loans• Transatlantic M&A advisory• Investment banking support for growth stage companiesThese services are designed to help Israeli companies overcome the funding limitations of the local market and tap into the significantly larger U.S. capital ecosystem.________________________________________Integrated Legal Services Through Heiman Legal PCTo streamline U.S. market entry, NAIA coordinates legal services through Heiman Legal PC, a boutique U.S.–Israeli law firm led by Heiman. With over 30 years of experience in transatlantic corporate and contract law, Heiman Legal provides:• U.S. corporate formation• Contract negotiation• Cross border commercial agreements• Regulatory and compliance guidanceThis integrated legal business approach ensures Israeli companies can operate confidently and compliantly from day one.________________________________________Founder Statement“Israel produces some of the world’s most advanced agricultural and food technologies, yet too many companies remain isolated from the global markets where their impact could be greatest,” said Oren Heiman, Founder and CEO of NAIA. “NAIA was created to break that isolation. We provide Israeli innovators with a single, trusted partner to guide their strategic, financial, and legal journey into North America.”________________________________________A New Gateway for Israeli InnovationNAIA’s launch marks a significant milestone for the Israeli Agtech and Foodtech sectors, creating a dedicated bridge between Israel’s innovation ecosystem and the world’s largest agricultural and food economy.________________________________________Learn MoreNorth America Israel Agtech Inc. (NAIA)www.Naia Inc.comHeiman Legal PC________________________________________

