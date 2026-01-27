Integrative Health Practitioner Winnie Odhiambo of Thrive Beyond the Spectrum Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SCHERTZ, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most widely-discussed ailments of recent times is Autism. Summarized as a sensory processing spectrum disorder, the knowledge regarding this has increased by leaps and bounds over the past few decades. However, even with increased knowledge, certain aspects of Autism remain the subject of ongoing debate, including its underlying causes and the most effective approaches for support and intervention. While the struggles are real for those enduring Autism, it especially affects their families, especially mothers. “Mothes are the most burnt-out demographic,” our guest observes. The good news is that our guest offers a unique approach to how Autism can be handled by helping Autistic children, along with their mothers. This is the story of Winnie Odhiambo.

Winnie Odhiambo is the founder of Thrive Beyond the Spectrum as an integrative health practitioner, helping children on the Autism spectrum, as well as the mothers dealing with this daily.

“My focus is to help children on the Autism spectrum who are exhibiting the symptoms,” Winnie summarizes. “I support them using integrative health modalities that are mostly holistic in nature. I work with parents and most of the time, mothers.”

Thrive Beyond the Spectrum utilizes a four-pillar approach to support both the child and the mother or primary care giver

First Pillar: Healing the Body Through Functional Medicine

“Many of the children that I work with carry a high total load,” Winnie explains. “Their system is overwhelmed by a combination of environmental toxins, imbalances, hidden infections, heavy metals, mold exposure, food sensitivities and chronic inflammation.” Chronic overexposure to this can contribute to challenges like autistic meltdowns, hyperactivity, and digestive issues. Her goal is to help reduce this cumulative burden. This process begins with functional medicine labs to uncover hidden imbalances or contributors. Based on the findings, she develops personalized wellness plans to restore balance. When the body receives the right support, the brain has more energy to regulate, grow and connect.

Second Pilar: Primitive Reflex Integration and Nervous System Regulation

“Primitive reflexes are the movements that babies are instinctively born with.’ Winnie shares. “These survival reflexes are essential in early life.” This includes sucking and startling, which are meant to shut off after infancy. However, when these reflexes remain stuck, it may be indicative of Autism symptoms, as they are not reaching age-appropriate milestones. Through specific movement patterns and exercises, the brain and body integrate these reflexes, so the child can access higher-order brain function like self-regulation, speech, and connection.” Winnie notes.

Third Pillar: Nervous System Co-Regulation With Parents

“Children who are living in survival mode need calmness and a home that is predictable,” Winnie declares. “They also need activities to help calm the system.” Winnie works with parents on how to create that calm for their Autistic children. Children don’t heal in isolation. They heal in relationship, where the mother or primary caregiver is calm and grounded. This is co-regulation. It’s more than parenting, it’s biology.

Fourth Pillar: Emotional Healing and Empowerment for Mothers/Parents

“The mother plays a big role in facilitating the healing at home,” Winnie shares. “I provide a lot of information and support when they need me. I also encourage them to not give up on the process and to keep their eyes on the goal.” Through emotional healing, energy work, and practical empowerment, mothers rediscover their strength and intuition. When moms heal, children flourish.

Winnie’s website offers a free e-guide which provides mothers with essential information about the different modalities that may help their children with Autism. This e-guide also offers additional details about Winnie’s Four Pillars.

While Thrive Beyond the Spectrum primarily works with the mothers of children with Autism, fathers, and other caregivers also can benefit from this service as well. “It’s about empowering the parent,” Winnie explains.

“My backstory as to what inspired me to establish Thrive Beyond the Spectrum is a very personal one,” Winnie recalls. “My son was born fine, but at the age of two, he started presenting Autism symptoms. It was the most painful part of the process. I couldn’t reach him and progress was slow.” Along the way, including early intervention and discovering holistic approaches to Autism, her son is doing much better, as is explained via her website.

“Today, he’s engaged, playful, expressive, and thriving in ways many said would never be possible. He attends a mainstream school, where he is an honor student, socially connected, and deeply engaged with the world around him. He’s an avid LEGO builder, able to sit with focus and joy for hours - completing intricate 3,000-piece sets with ease. He laughs freely, connects deeply, and is fully present in his life.”

“I am grateful for the journey,” Winnie declares. “Nothing beats seeing my child healing.” This journey is what inspired her to establish Thrive Beyond the Spectrum. This journey also continues to inspire Winnie in other ways

She is in the process of writing a book titled, Calm the Storm: A Guide to Raising a Thriving Neurodivergent Child. This upcoming book serves as a personal account of her journey in working with her Autistic son, all the way from discovery to treatment to her son’s current life. She also emphasizes the role of mothers, as she needed to get educated and empowered regarding her son’s Autism.

“Healing is possible,” inspires Winnie. “It is different for everybody. There are so many modalities that can support your child’s healing. The most important thing is that you are not giving up hope. Your child’s healing and extent to which symptoms can be reversed is significantly influenced by your internal vision of possibility and your consistency in implementing supportive interventions aligned with that vision.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Winnie Odhiambo in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday January 21st at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-integrative-health-practitioner/id1785721253?i=1000746183024

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-integrative-health-318677473/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/44tvDeoVWK9XsrpCDSTQE2

For more information, please visit https://www.thrivebeyondthespectrum.com/

For Winnie’s E-Guide and other resources, please visit https://www.thrivebeyondthespectrum.com/resources

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.