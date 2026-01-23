Villa La Personala: a new era of italian tourism for the global elite

Angelica Ferri Personali owner Villa La Personala

Ferri Personali is transforming her ancestral estate into a center of excellence for global experiential tourism

MODENA, ITALY, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelica Ferri Personali, owner of the historic Villa La Personala, has unveiled an ambitious international campaign to redefine luxury hospitality in the heart of Modena. Combining the ancient tradition of Mirandola with the refined tastes of the Anglo-Saxon market, Ferri Personali is transforming her ancestral estate into a center of excellence for global experiential tourism, a place where Italian resilience meets the exclusivity of tailor-made travel.Launched in 2025 and accelerating through 2026, this strategic initiative positions the villa as a “privileged destination” for luxury travelers from the United States and the United Kingdom. For these discerning guests, Italy is not just a destination, but a quest for authenticity.In collaboration with ENIT (Italian National Tourist Board), the villa's internationalization strategy focuses on three pillars: privacy, storytelling, and human connection. Angelica Ferri Personali is more than an entrepreneur: she is a cultural ambassador. Villa La Personala is a “sophisticated sanctuary,” a safe and elegant base from which international travelers set out to discover the wonders of the province of Modena, before returning to the discreet luxury of a home that speaks of rebirth.By transforming her vision into an international calling card, Angelica Ferri Personali has officially put Mirandola on the map of global experiential tourism.Unlike standardized packages, Villa La Personala offers a deep immersion in a residence that has literally risen from the rubble of an earthquake. Today, it stands as a refined symbol of Italian strength and architectural rebirth.“The Anglo-Saxon public has an extraordinary sensitivity for history and the meticulous restoration of historic sites,” says Angelica Ferri Personali. “They admire the uninterrupted dialogue between contemporary design and walls that exude centuries of life. Here in Mirandola, they discover more than just hospitality: they find the soul of a territory that is the beating heart of Italy's Motor Valley and Food Valley.” https://lapersonala.com/

