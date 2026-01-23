90 Billion Plastics a Year: Why UK Homes Should Switch from Single-use plastic to ‘Refill and Reuse’

UK households can cut plastic waste by choosing ‘refill and reuse’ with cleaning refills of natural cleaning products.

TWICKENHAM, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK households throw away an extraordinary amount of plastic each year, and much of it comes from products we buy on autopilot. With an estimated 90 billion plastic items used annually, the conversation has shifted from “Is this a problem?” to “What can we do at home, right now?” The answer starts in the places where plastic builds up fastest: under the kitchen sink, the bathroom cabinet, and the utility room.The biggest driver is single-use plastic packaging, especially in everyday cleaning and home care. Bottles, caps, triggers, and wraps add up quickly, then head for the bin after a week or two of use. Even when households recycle, mixed materials and contamination can keep a significant portion from being processed as intended. That is why the most practical move is to reduce what comes through the front door in the first place.A growing number of UK shoppers now choose ‘refill and reuse’ as the default. Instead of buying a new bottle every time, households keep one durable container and top it up using concentrates or refill pouches. The routine stays the same. You still clean the countertop, wash the dishes, and tackle the bathroom. The difference is what you do not throw away..“People want to do the right thing, but they also want it to be simple,” said a company spokesperson. “Refill systems work because they fit real life. Once you have your bottles, refilling becomes the easiest step, not the extra step.”This shift matters because plastic waste remains a visible, everyday issue. It shows up in overfilled household bins, litter on high streets, and the steady stream of packaging from repeat purchases. Switching to Cleaning Refills offers an immediate way for households to reduce packaging without waiting for major policy changes or perfect recycling outcomes.Refill models also pair well with Natural Cleaning Products for households that want effective cleaning with fewer harsh additives and less clutter under the sink. Refills can be efficient to store, offer convenience as there is a ready supply, and can save money.For households ready to start, the path is straightforward:Begin with the products you replace most often, like multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner, dish soap, and laundry liquids. Choose one set of reusable bottles and label them clearly. Switch your repeat buys to Cleaning Refills and keep a small back-up on hand so you do not run out mid-week. If you want fewer toxic chemicals and synthetic fragrances, look for Natural Cleaning Products. The goal is not perfection. The goal is fewer single-use packages entering the home, week after week. When thousands of households make that same swap, the impact compounds fast.AvailabilityRefill options and reusable systems are now widely available across the UK through select retailers and direct-to-consumer brands.About MadeKindMadeKind supports UK households with refill-based home care solutions designed to reduce single-use plastic and help families adopt ‘refill and reuse’ habits that stick.

