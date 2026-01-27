Forensic Accountant and Financial Investigator Ed Martin of Sage Investigations Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few career stories begin with an accounting degree and end with unraveling some of the most notorious financial crimes in modern history. For Ed Martin, founder of Sage Investigations, the thread that connects it all is a passion for uncovering the hidden truth behind complex financial schemes and a relentless commitment to integrity. Once the youngest investigator on the celebrated Jim Garrison investigation in New Orleans, Ed’s journey from IRS Special Agent to industry-leading forensic accountant is as captivating as the cases he’s helped solve.

Ed’s entry into the world of financial forensics was sparked by a college professor who recognized his potential and introduced him to the IRS Intelligence Division in 1969. Armed with accounting acumen and six months of rigorous training in Washington, DC, Ed quickly discovered that real detective work is as much about human intent as it is about numbers. He recalls his early days in New Orleans, where he cut his teeth on public corruption cases involving bribery, surveillance, and the infamous Jim Garrison investigations—cases that would shape his investigative approach for years to come.

“As a junior agent, I was the guy grabbing sandwiches and running transcripts, but I soon found myself at the heart of building cases with electronic surveillance and informants,” Ed recalls. “We cataloged hundreds of hours of covert audio, transcribed conversations, and played a key role in bringing evidence to court.” His role became even more pivotal when he presented critical recordings at trial, helping prosecutors paint a compelling picture of corruption at the highest levels. These formative experiences revealed the intricate dance between financial records, human behavior, and legal strategy, a combination that would later define Sage Investigations.

After more than two decades with the IRS and the State Securities Board (where he supervised civil fraud cases in Texas’s oil and gas sector), Ed saw a need for deeper, more specialized financial expertise in the private sector. In 2002, he launched Sage Investigations to serve clients ranging from small business owners to attorneys and estate executors. His work now spans forensic accounting, fraud investigation, business divorce, and estate analysis, each case approached with the meticulous care learned in the field and courtroom.

Sage Investigations has become synonymous with results in cases where the financial trail can seem hopelessly tangled. Ed’s expertise is most often sought in matters involving embezzlement, Ponzi schemes, and civil litigation. Notably, as an agent, he played a lead role in the investigation of the disappearance of atheist activist Madalyn Murray O’Hair, using forensic financial analysis to track missing funds, trace gold coin transactions, and ultimately help authorities solve a case that captivated the nation.

Ed’s practical advice is especially valuable for individuals and small business owners who want to stay clear of government scrutiny. “It’s not the W-2 employees who get into trouble, it’s often the small business owners who blur the line between personal and business expenses,” Ed explains. “My advice is to maintain accurate records and separate personal spending from business. That’s the best way to sleep at night and avoid surprises from the IRS.”

Sage Investigations also brings clarity to high-conflict divorces, partnership dissolutions, and contested estates. Whether reconstructing thirty years of financial history after critical records have vanished, or untangling credit card abuse in a family saga, Ed’s

approach is rooted in thorough investigation and a clear presentation of facts. His 27-foot timeline, crafted in Excel and meticulously pieced together from thousands of documents, is legendary in legal circles for its ability to illustrate even the most complex financial narratives.

With a career spanning the gritty streets of New Orleans to the boardrooms and courtrooms of Texas, Ed Martin’s story is a testament to what can be achieved when tenacity, training, working with skilled people, and ethical commitment converge. At Sage Investigations, every case is an opportunity to shine light on the truth, level the playing field, and help clients navigate the labyrinthine world of modern finance.

About Sage Investigations

Sage Investigations is a forensic accounting and financial investigation firm based in Austin, Texas, founded by former IRS Special Agent Ed Martin. The firm’s services include forensic accounting, fraud investigations, business and partnership divorces, estate analysis, and litigation support. With a track record of solving high-profile cases and untangling complex financial disputes, Sage Investigations delivers clear answers in even the most challenging situations.

Close Up Radio featured Ed Martin, founder of Sage Investigations, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday January 21st at 11am EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday January 28th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-forensic-accountant/id1785721253?i=1000746182569

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-318677474/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3qCDrZYCoWbf8DzCaLGvLy

For more information about Ed Martin and Sage Investigations, please visit https://www.sageinvestigations.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.