VeritasChain Holds Chair-Level Dialogue with UN ITU-T SG17 and Meets SECP on Verifiable AI Audit Trails

Two dialogues advanced “no-duplication” alignment: governance frameworks vs. cryptographically verifiable evidence for AI decision auditability.

Verify, don’t trust: trustworthy AI requires independently verifiable evidence, not assurances. We align standards bodies by separating governance frameworks from technical proof mechanisms.” — Tokachi Kamimura, VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ■ OverviewVeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) held two regulatory and standards-facing dialogues in January 2026 to advance international alignment for verifiable AI and automated-system audit trails: (1) a chair-level technical dialogue with the United Nations’ ITU-T Study Group 17 (Security and Trust), and (2) an online discussion with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). These discussions focused on scope clarity, avoiding duplication across standards bodies, and identifying practical coordination paths for trustworthy AI.■ Why this mattersAI systems are moving rapidly from generating outputs to taking actions on behalf of humans. Agentic AI can initiate workflows that touch payments, sensitive information (including PII), and critical operations. In such environments, assurance statements are not enough. Markets and supervisors increasingly need verifiable evidence of what a system did, when, and under which constraints—records that can be independently verified after the fact.VSO’s work centers on this evidence layer: creating verifiable decision trails and audit artifacts designed for third-party verification.■ Dialogue 1: SECP discussion (January 20, 2026)VSO held an initial online discussion with SECP regarding VSO’s technical standardization work for verifiable audit trails in algorithmic trading. The conversation clarified key points:・VSO is not an algorithmic trading firm and does not offer client-oriented trading services.・VSO is not selling software to regulators and is not providing regulator-focused consultancy.・VSO provides vendor-neutral technical standard specifications and reference implementations intended for market participants and their vendors.SECP noted that, in the Pakistani context, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is a frontline supervisory body for brokers and algorithmic trading, and indicated that internal routing to the appropriate venue and departments would be considered. VSO will submit a short, scope-clarifying written brief suitable for internal circulation, emphasizing intent, non-goals, and what is (and is not) being proposed.■ Dialogue 2: Chair-level dialogue with UN ITU-T SG17 (January 23, 2026)VSO held a chair-level technical dialogue with ITU-T SG17 to confirm scope boundaries and identify coordination paths. The discussion reinforced a shared “no-duplication” principle: different standards bodies have different mandates and strengths, and progress depends on separating layers rather than competing on the same layer.A key alignment point was a practical separation of concerns:・Framework and governance topics (e.g., trust frameworks, digital identity, control-plane concepts)・Technical evidence topics (e.g., cryptographically verifiable records, third-party verification, completeness/omission detection, and evidence packaging)VSO clarified that the Verifiable AI Provenance Framework (VAP) is an informational, architecture-level framework that does not introduce new protocols. VAP focuses on how existing Internet security building blocks can be composed to produce verifiable decision provenance and audit trails. VSO also noted that its domain profiles—such as VeritasChain Protocol (VCP) for financial trading audit trails—focus on evidence-generation patterns and third-party verifiability.The dialogue also highlighted ongoing global work on agentic AI security and trust, including digital identity and trust mechanisms for agent-to-agent interactions where credentials or tokens may be delegated across systems. Such mechanisms are especially relevant when agents act in contexts involving payments or access to sensitive information.■ Next stepsVSO will:・Provide a short, scope-focused written brief suitable for SECP’s internal circulation and potential routing.・Review shared SG17 materials (strategy documents and related drafts) and return concise alignment feedback focused strictly on avoiding overlap and clarifying interfaces across layers.・Continue advancing open, verifiable evidence standards and reference implementations designed to support independent verification.■ About VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO)VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) is a vendor-neutral standards organization focused on cryptographically verifiable audit trails for AI-driven and automated systems. VSO publishes open specifications and reference implementations intended to enable third-party verification of decision records and operational evidence.Website: https://veritaschain.org GitHub: https://github.com/veritaschain Contact: standards@veritaschain.org

