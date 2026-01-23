Registration is now open for the 2026 MI Healthy Climate Conference

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) invites you to attend the 2026 MI Healthy Climate Conference (MHCC) on April 21, at Huntington Place in Detroit. This will be the last MHCC under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s leadership.

Governor Whitmer committed Michigan to carbon neutrality by 2050, and in April 2022, released the MI Healthy Climate Plan to chart Michigan’s path forward. Since Michigan launched the Plan, the focus has shifted from goal setting to real-world implementation. With this year’s conference focused on “Advancing Climate Action Together” and turning climate commitments into healthier homes, cleaner air, resilient infrastructure, and thriving communities and businesses, this is where Michigan’s next chapter of climate action takes shape.

The MHCC is expected to draw more than 900 attendees from local, state, and tribal governments, universities, community members, nonprofits, businesses, and climate leaders from across the state and nation to:

Report on the progress of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

Foster connection, conversation, and collaboration.

Inspire attendees with real-world examples of innovation and climate action.

Mobilize resources, technical support, and funding opportunities to empower communities and organizations to implement local climate initiatives and clean energy measures.

Celebrate the work being done to move climate action forward in Michigan.

This year’s conference sessions will include inspiring plenary talks, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, including a reception at the end of the day.

Register today and join EGLE in “Advancing Climate Action Together” for all Michiganders.

Register today!

General admission: $200

Non-profits and government: $125

Community members and students: $75

Registration / cancellation deadline: April 13